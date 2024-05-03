Sagittarius, your tires are flat: tomorrow’s horoscopes, Saturday, May 4





Blackbeard’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, 2024 Aries. 3/21 – 4/20 With the stars busy with other tasks, you will have space to devote yourself to yourself, without interference: working on tensions and bad moods. Despite setbacks, willpower and practical sense may be enough to achieve what you need. a trip. 4/21 – 5/20 The atmosphere is calming outside and inside: thanks to the Moon in Pisces, in alignment with Uranus and Jupiter in your sky. The pressure eases. Test yourself and unleash your ambition: you neither lack the strength nor the courage to do so. twins. 21/5 – 21/6 Managing relationship complexity, whether in the family or at work, lately seems like an impossible task. The moon in Pisces is not helping you today. All this is a big problem if you intend to travel by public transport or on highways. cancer. 6/22 – 7/22 What would be strange if the world appeared to you today in color? It is the influence of the Moon in trine, which makes anxiety disappear and gives you a dream-like atmosphere. You’ll become less rational, less calculating than usual, and discover that letting yourself go isn’t such a bad thing after all.

Leon. 23/7 – 23/8 A day off, with a few hours devoted to family and other hours for rest. For great projects there will be better times. Thanks to the calm atmosphere, you begin to taste the taste of simplicity and small things. Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9 The position of the Moon is not at all good, either for career or for the heart: its opposition will cause you inconvenience. Keep your eyes open! With sins pressing on your conscience, a simple “How are you?” It will have the effect of collapsing the dam. See also Michelle Obama and her second book: The Light We Carry balance. 9/23 – 10/22 With this wealth of mental organization and experience accumulated over the years, you will have no fear of facing the judgments of others. Pack your bag as best you can and take the A train: treat yourself to a different weekend. the scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22 The Moon stopping in Pisces lights the way and allows you to move forward smoothly. You will have the leadership role you always aspired to. If love appears timidly, do not try to immediately put it in too strict definitions.