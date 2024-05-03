Sagittarius, your tires are flat: tomorrow’s horoscopes, Saturday, May 4

Blackbeard’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, 2024
Aries. 3/21 – 4/20
With the stars busy with other tasks, you will have space to devote yourself to yourself, without interference: working on tensions and bad moods. Despite setbacks, willpower and practical sense may be enough to achieve what you need.
a trip. 4/21 – 5/20
The atmosphere is calming outside and inside: thanks to the Moon in Pisces, in alignment with Uranus and Jupiter in your sky. The pressure eases. Test yourself and unleash your ambition: you neither lack the strength nor the courage to do so.
twins. 21/5 – 21/6
Managing relationship complexity, whether in the family or at work, lately seems like an impossible task. The moon in Pisces is not helping you today. All this is a big problem if you intend to travel by public transport or on highways.
cancer. 6/22 – 7/22
What would be strange if the world appeared to you today in color? It is the influence of the Moon in trine, which makes anxiety disappear and gives you a dream-like atmosphere. You’ll become less rational, less calculating than usual, and discover that letting yourself go isn’t such a bad thing after all.
Leon. 23/7 – 23/8
A day off, with a few hours devoted to family and other hours for rest. For great projects there will be better times. Thanks to the calm atmosphere, you begin to taste the taste of simplicity and small things.
Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9
The position of the Moon is not at all good, either for career or for the heart: its opposition will cause you inconvenience. Keep your eyes open! With sins pressing on your conscience, a simple “How are you?” It will have the effect of collapsing the dam.
balance. 9/23 – 10/22
With this wealth of mental organization and experience accumulated over the years, you will have no fear of facing the judgments of others. Pack your bag as best you can and take the A train: treat yourself to a different weekend.
the scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22
The Moon stopping in Pisces lights the way and allows you to move forward smoothly. You will have the leadership role you always aspired to. If love appears timidly, do not try to immediately put it in too strict definitions.
Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21
Your wheels are flat: It couldn’t be otherwise, as the Moon in Pisces takes away drive and energy from even the best intentions. No news coming today: Take the opportunity to recharge your batteries by keeping yourself out of stressful situations.
Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20
With the Moon sextile in Pisces, things start to turn around again and efforts are rewarded. At home, someone appreciates your dishes. The effort to deliver work within the deadline certainly did not go unnoticed.
Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19
Emotions, money and new tasks: Your head is so full of ideas that sometimes it seems that there is not enough space to accommodate everything in it. In situations that require good timing, ask a friend: they will suggest shortcuts and tricks.
Bisky. 20/2 – 20/3
Saturday with the Moon in your sign and sextiles Uranus and Jupiter: You were hoping for a calm atmosphere and instead you are the heroes of the party! Do not run away from duty, from what responsibilities entail. If they believe in you, it’s because you’re worthy.
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Endless Love, May 4th Previews – Endless Love
Another brand ends collaboration with influencer – QuiFinanza
Ferragni, her “double” Half-Mond (which I now make fun of)