World Cup, next edition for 48 teams in USA

The next World Cup football will be a bigger edition 48 teams and in 2026 will be played between the United States, Canada and Mexico. 32-team World Cups after three decades, a quarter of FIFA’s 211 member nations will participate in the upcoming tournament. 13 countries participated in the first edition played in 1930, then 16 until 1978, then 24 until 1994. This new expanded competition is a result of the first major competition. FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s Reform2017 required shortly after entry.

Of course, such a large tournament involves some problems, firstly, in logistics and design, a total of more than 100 matches have been planned since 1998 instead of the usual 64 matches. And then there’s the whole chapter of travel. The tournament was organized between host cities: Vancouver and Toronto in Canada, Mexico City and Guadalajara in Mexico, and Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas and Kansas City in the United States. But from the point of view of small countries it is the perfect opportunity to be invited to a major global event and for each continent, the possibility to expand its representation.

