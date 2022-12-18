Weather forecast. From New Year’s Eve to Epiphany to January 10, the trend « 3B Meteo

Time to study

December 19-26. A change in circulation in the Northern Hemisphere coincides with a change in scenery over Europe during Christmas week. Cold currents of Arctic origin have brought a winter phase beyond the Alps, returning to their regions of origin, thus allowing the anticyclone to occupy the Mediterranean; For Italy, a relatively mild but dry phase opens, although there are some disturbances in the northern and Tyrrhenian regions due to the intrusion of humid air from the southwest quadrants. Between December 21-22, the counter-cyclone should undergo a moderate attenuation due to a moderate disturbance in transport along with some light rain over northern and central areas. Temperatures will overall be above the usual average for the period.

January 2-26: According to the Ecmwf model forecasts, the project will have a short winter due to the anticyclonic field in southern Europe and it will extend towards the central-northern states. Wet southwesterly currents could reach our areas with some rain in the north core A rapid transition to chaos in early 2023 is not excluded. Above average temperatures, especially in the Mid-South

January 2-7: According to the Ecmwf, higher-than-average pressures are expected to affect central-eastern and northern Europe, with low pressures between western Europe and the nearby Atlantic. In Italy, according to the model precipitation anomalies are expected in the south and large islands, linked to the invocation of southeasterly currents. Cold air masses on the eastern edge of the anticyclonic maxima will affect northern Europe with heat loss until it touches our northern regions. Very little confidence

