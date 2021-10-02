All the best-selling cars in the United States are on the same chart

The Ford F-Series – most American pickups – are undoubtedly the leading sellers in sales, mainly in the Midwest. But it is in the top five 60% in the United States. The ranking of cars sold is always interesting because it reminds us so well of how automatic “automatic thoughts” are when we imagine the United States. This chart Visual Capitalist Uses 2020 sales figures from vehicle information resources Edmunds.com , Breaking down the best-selling vehicles in each state through logs.

Three major American brands, with the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500-3500 73% Among the top three best-selling vehicles in all U.S. states and territories. However, even if American manufacturers have it Top selling cars In most states, competition has not diminished. Japanese manufacturers Toyota and Honda can boast of being the best-selling vehicle in 11 states. In particular, they are very strong off the coast of the United States California , Florida , New York e Washington , We remember some of the most populous states in the country.

According to the Edmunds database, it overtook Toyota for the first time in July, topping the quarterly rankings of the best-selling cars in the United States. It was the third quarter of 1998, and finally, General Motors did not finish a quarter of the list of best-selling cars in the United States.; In that case, according to Edmund’s data, Ford was ahead.

Learn more

Electric cars increased 57 percent. Find out in which area they are most in circulation

How many people do not pay for car insurance? Find a map of municipalities

Find out the cars, the age of the owner and the gender of the vehicles on the road