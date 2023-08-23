WhatsApp, the very useful function while driving: the app reads you messages and instructions for activating them

The very important, and most importantly very useful, news is the highlight of WhatsApp, Meta’s nightly messaging platform.

Now, everyone, even newborns, knows that this is the case application always down to update. the developers, Day by day, they study how to improve it Ease of use And above all to him safety. What is also important for developers of new features and new features is Privacy protection.

This is known. Recently, new ones have been released Careers Within the stable versions of the application. Two of everything there Edit messages and possibility iSend video messages short. Editing messages out loud has been requested by users. That way, within 15 minutes of sending the message, it can be changed.

In this way mistakes and fools will be avoided. As for short video messages, they will have a maximum duration of 60 seconds and differ from voice messages because in addition to the audio, the user’s face will appear inside a circle. It is something, the latter Postpone to another feature competing platform.

Finally, there is one more Careers Released with the latest to update Which is what it really is Brainstorming. Let’s talk about the possibility of doing a light the Messages directly from the platform. Sometimes it happens that they cannot be read because they are busy or driving, despite the urgency of the matter. no fear. WhatsApp will take care of it. Let’s see how!

Here is how you can enable WhatsApp to read received messages.

This is also a feature intended to improve the usability of the platform. As you well know, technology aims to simplify all daily procedures. Here Meta also follows this path. In fact, it has released an update on the platform thanks to which users can decide to have their WhatsApp messages read aloud.

It’s a really useful thing especially when you are in the car, driving and can’t handle any distractions. But there are also other contexts in which one cannot get distracted and keep one’s eyes on the screen of one’s device. So, let’s now see how to activate this feature that might seem trivial, but instead, it will prove to be very important in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences.

Its activation is very simple and fast. Actually, it would be enough to go inside settings from your smartphone. Once here, you must first click on Accessibility Then up Read the content out loud. You will choose whether the selected text is read to you in full or only. Now, all you have to do is open WhatsApp and select the text. And this is where the magic happens. The voice assistant will read the message out loud!