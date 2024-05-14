Champions League and doubts about Roma’s future

Rome – The present is uncertain, the future even more so. Paulo Dybala makes no guarantees : In the near future to play, because he did not train yesterday in Trigoria, in the medium term with the intention of staying in Roma. It will be a period full of doubts, whispers, and big hypotheses.

Dybala and the recent injury

De Rossi is waiting for him. He is expected to play on Sunday against Genoa to defend sixth place and still hopes for a Champions League repeat. In fact, after bringing him to Leverkusen, he was prepared to use him against Atalanta, but was told that the muscle was still sore. Then, reluctantly, he had to be dropped from the team. Now we start again. or not. Dybala is the supreme judge of his own body. If he doesn’t feel well, he prefers treatment to restore his athleticism and confidence. Even when, as in the case of the injury against Juventus, automated tests rule out injuries. With the America’s Cup on the horizonIt’s understandable that Paolo wants to be careful. But he also doesn’t want to abandon his teammates and the coach at the most sensitive moment. So he will try to be on the pitch on Sunday and also the following week at Empoli: without him, as mentioned earlier, Roma is a different team.

Dybala and the penalty clause

But the problem is perspective. Because if Dybala fails to qualify for the Champions League, he is seriously thinking about it The possibility of freeing himself through the release clause of 12 million, which expires at the end of July. Agents already have attractive offers in Saudi Arabia, where his £8m salary won’t be a problem, and are continuing to scan the European sea to see if there are high-level fish in the more competitive tournaments. in this meaning Playing the America’s Cup as champion with Argentina could be an excellent promotion. Dybala is in very good form in Roma. He got along great with Mourinho, and gets along well with De Rossi. but As he approaches the age of 31, he is aiming for the last big gig of his career: The agreement with Friedkins stipulates that next season, upon reaching 50% participation, he will receive an automatic renewal until 2026. That may not be rewarding enough, compared to another year in the Europa League with a deeply restructured team.

Roma’s justifications for Dybala

from your side Roma is preparing for a possible farewell. Which will follow in a few weeks The obvious thing is Lukaku will return to Chelsea and who knows. In process “Reconstruction”As De Rossi politely defined it, reducing the amount of salary is an almost obligatory path to enhancing financial balance. In addition to Dybala is a wonderful luxury: When he is at his best, he is one of the best players in the tournament, capable of winning matches on his own. However, his breaks, which are rather long, have a negative impact on the team. From Mourinho to De Rossi, the dependence remained clear: In the 11 matches in the tournament that he missed, also taking into account the away match in Lecce in which he played for only 6 minutes, Roma collected only 14 points. The average is 1.27, which spread over the entire tournament would give 48. From the Friedkins’ point of view, the problem is strategic in nature. No one would deny themselves a champion of Dybala’s caliber if resources could be invested in an alternative of equal value. But since that is not the case – in fact, Roma bought a young man like Baldanzi to train them – Dybala risks being unknown forever. Totti’s words come to mind: “If I were in management, I would think carefully before signing a player who will miss many matches.”. In short, divorce Without Champions League moneyAnd it might be normal.