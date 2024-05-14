May 14, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Whatsapp, the most popular hidden functions at the moment: opening them only takes a few clicks

Whatsapp, the most popular hidden functions at the moment: opening them only takes a few clicks

Gerald Bax May 14, 2024 2 min read

Below are the most popular hidden WhatsApp functions at the moment. All it takes is a few clicks to open it, and it’s very useful.

WhatsApp It is considered by the vast majority of users The number one messaging platform in the world. It could not be otherwise, considering the huge amount of features that can already be enjoyed and the many that will be integrated in the coming months. The Meta developer team continues to work to make everything more convenient for user requests.

The 3 Hidden Features in WhatsApp to Experience Cellulari.it

It may happen that, taking into account the number of tools already available today, Some of these go unnoticed It is not being exploited properly. Today we will talk specifically about Three features can be considered hidden But it has become very popular recently. It just needs a few clicks to activate it, and we are sure that you will no longer be able to do without it after experiencing its crazy potential.

WhatsApp, the 3 hidden features you should try right away

Even WhatsApp has its secrets. It may seem unbelievable to you, but there are three secret features that no one ever talks about but that have become very popular recently. To activate it, all you need is a few clicks and it is very useful. It will make your use of the messaging platform simple and intuitive like never before, and you won’t believe your eyes and you’ll regret not starting using it sooner.

These 3 WhatsApp features will leave you amazed Cellulari.it

The first ever to include a download Whats Tracker, an ideal application that allows you to spy on anyone, at any time of the day. This does not affect conversations, but only when the person enters or exits the messaging platform. Download it and select the contacts you want to monitor, so you receive instant notification of their movements.

See also  The moon is dressed in red, at night between May 15-16, total eclipse - 2 live to follow - space and astronomy

And then there WAMR, another additional service that gives you the certainty that no one will be able to delete a message from the chat without reading it. You will be able to track any deleted content in no time. in the end invisible, a service that gives you the opportunity to read received messages without having to open the platform, and all content will be captured and displayed by this external application. This way, the last access will not be updated, you will not be connected to the Internet and the double blue tick will not appear on the screen (if it is active). is not it? You need to try all three features today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Helldivers 2 banned in three more European countries: CEO explains what’s happening

May 13, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Using this little trick, your computer browsing will be much faster, even on very old models

May 13, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Want to delete your past online activity? The right site for you

May 13, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Whatsapp, the most popular hidden functions at the moment: opening them only takes a few clicks

May 14, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Russia is advancing towards Kharkiv and NATO is on red alert: Estonia is considering sending troops to Ukraine

May 14, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Over the next few days, strong thunderstorms and winds will be expected from Wednesday, but also the African heat

May 13, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

France, how it attracted $15 billion in technology investments

May 13, 2024 Karen Hines