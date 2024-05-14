It was 2024, here we are. From participating films to expected guests, through to the jury and the Palme d’Or: what to know about the festival

It was 2024, here we are. A few hours before the start of the 77th session of the French Film Festival, everything is ready at the Palace of Festivals and Conventions, which will receive hundreds of directors, actresses and entertainment figures from today, Tuesday, May 14, until Saturday, 25. The screening will open with the film “Le Deuxième Acte” by director Quentin Dubieux, in When Camille Cottin will direct the choreography. Among the Italians present are Paolo Sorrentino, who competes with “Parthenobie”, Valeria Golino, present with “The Art of Joy”, his first series, Roberto Minervini with “I Danati”, in the “A Certain Look” section, Marco Bellocchio. There for the restoration of “Sbatti il ​​Monster on the front page”, and Pierfrancesco Favino, are among the members of the festival’s jury.

ideas









Cannes, the program and the guests: the 77th festival promises many surprises

the date

The 77th session of the Cannes Film Festival opens today, Tuesday, May 14, and concludes on Saturday, May 25.

Live from the Palace of Festivals and Congresses, tonight at 7.15pm, a parade of stars will walk the red carpet, preparing for the opening ceremony. The out-of-competition film “Le Deuxième Acte” by Quentin Dupieux will open the ceremony, while Camille Cottin, the French godmother of the event, will direct them. Among the unmissable events is the awarding of the Palme d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award to Meryl Streep, who won the Best Performance Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989 for her film “Cry in the Night.”

Jury

There will also be a part of Italy in the 2024 Cannes Film Festival jury headed by Greta Gerwig – the first American director to hold this role in France – and in fact the committee will also have Pierfrancesco Favino among its members. Also present alongside them were Spanish director JA Bayona, Turkish actress and screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Native American actress Lily Gladstone, actress Eva Green, Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda, and Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki. French actor Omar Sy.

Italian films exist

Not just on the jury. In fact, a small part of Italy will also be present in competition at the French Film Festival. Competing at the Cannes Film Festival is “Parthenope” by director Paolo Sorrentino, a film that was kept secret for a long time by the Neapolitan director. The cast includes Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Isabella Ferrari, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando and Luisa Ranieri. At the Palace of Festivals and Congresses, there will also be Valeria Golino, present with her first series “The Art of Joy”, Roberto Minervini with “The Damned”, in the “A Certain Look” section, and Marco Bellocchio, in Cannes for the recovery of “Knock the Monster on the Front Page”.

Golden palm of honor

In addition to Meryl Streep, who will be honored with an honorary Palme d’Or at the opening of the festival, “Star Wars” director George Lucas will also receive the prestigious award. The Studio Ghibli Prize, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, will also be awarded on Monday 20 May at 3.30pm in the Lumiere Room. It is a historical fact, considering that this is the first time that the honorary Palme d’Or has been conceived as a team award.

Films participating in the competition

Everything We Imagine Is Like Light – Payal Kapadia – Documentary Film (India)

Phew Love – Gilles Lelouch (France)

Anora – Sean Baker (USA)

Trainee – Ali Abbasi (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)

Bird – Andrea Arnold (UK, France)

The most beautiful place in the world – Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran)

Rough Diamonds – Agatha Redinger (France)

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard (France, Mexico)

Fēngliú yīdài – Jia Zhangke (China)

Grand Tour – Miguel Gomez (Portugal, Italy, France)

Kinds of Kindness – Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland, Regno Unito)

Limonov: The Story – Kirill Serebrennikov (Italy, France, Spain)

Marcelo Meo – Christophe Honoré (France, Italy)

Big Cities – Francis Ford Coppola (USA)

Motel Destino – Karim Aïnouz (Brazil, France, Germany)

Oh Canada – Paul Schrader (USA)

Parthenope – Paolo Sorrentino (Italy, France)

The Girl with the Needle – Magnus von Horn (Danmarka, Poland, Svezia)

The Most Precious Commodity – Michel Hazanavicius (France, Film De Chiosura)

The Shroud – David Cronenberg (France, Canada)

Article – Coralie Fargate (USA)

Three kilometers to the end of the world – Emanuel Parvo (Romania)

The film is out of competition

The Art of Joy – Valeria Golino, TV series (Italy)

The Count of Monte Cristo – Mathieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Pateliere (France)

Chapter Two – Quentin Dupieux (France) – Opening film

Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga – George Miller (Australia)

Horizon: An American Epic – Kevin Costner, TV mini-series (USA)

Jiangyuan Barrel – Peter Chan (Hong Kong, China)

Rumors – Guy Madden, Evan Johnson, and Jalen Johnson (Germany, Canada)

A certain look