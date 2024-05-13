Helldivers 2 banned in three more European countries: CEO explains what’s happening

New information arrives about the chaotic administration of Helldivers 2 for PC. After Sony announced and then backed away from its commitment to linking a PSN account to the PC version of the shooter, the game was removed from approximately 180 countries where PSN is not supported. Valve has already made it clear that the removal is Sony’s choice. The problem is that others now Three countries -It was Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Included in the list of countries where the game is banned. What happens? The CEO of Arrowhead – the developer of Helldivers 2 – shared more details, saying that this is an “administrative bug fix” by Valve to meet Sony’s requests.

It may seem like this Arrowhead’s CEO was stunned Who wrote on Helldivers 2 Discord: “We have no idea what’s going on. Most of the developers are on vacation and we just found out through the community.”