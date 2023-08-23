Bad news for all of these banks’ customers: Here’s what happens

Clients of these two banks in particular face risks that not everyone is aware of. Here’s what you need to know so you don’t run the risk of being scammed.

There is good news for clients these two banks: risk of falling fraud attempts It is more frequent. Several reports have been received recently from clients of two Italian banks. The reports relate to receiving somewhat suspicious messages via email or text messages. After some two or three years of severe economic hardship, we must now protect ourselves from them Internet scams.

A series of bad events of great importance have hit our country and caused negative effects on the citizens’ economy. He increases Staggering prices that make it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. Moreover, the savings we can barely keep are constantly at risk of scams by hackers. There are two banks in particular in plain sight Invisible scammers. Now let’s see together What is happening In detail and knowing how to stand up for ourselves to the best of our ability.

Internet scams are becoming increasingly common

It cannot be denied: everything has changed, everything is constantly evolving and we can say with certainty that our world is perfect absorbed by the digital, from Internet. Our smartphones are our treasure, our possession security It contains all the most important things. Pins, passwords, documents, photographs, and Our banking applications, everything is closed in the mobile. Undoubtedly, banking applications are very convenient: with a simple click we can check our balance, we can carry out operations of all kinds such as transfers and payments, and we can also view all statistics from our current account.

However, this convenience has Big downside: The risk of falling for online scams and losing everything we have. Don’t worry, it happens Only and exclusively If we are not careful we take some small precautions. We need to inform ourselves and understand how hackers work so we can do this supported from any fraud attempt. In fact, banks have excellent security systems, but if we cannot recognize the fraud attempt, then the damage is guaranteed.

hackers They worked perfectly To be able to extort money from the banks of the poor victims. The most vulnerable victims are the elderly and those who do not know the most common types of fraud. Now let’s see what is happening with these two banks in particular so far Protect our money.

Be careful if you are a customer of either of these two banks – what’s going on

As already specified, today there are a very large number of fraud attempts on the Internet. There are all kinds of them, some outrageous and easy to understand, others very dangerous and well thought out. This is the case for two banks: Intesa Sanpaolo and BNL, whose customers are constantly at risk of fraud. Intesa Sanpaolo and BNL have been targeted by hackers. Customers of these banks have repeatedly reported receiving highly suspicious emails and messages from their bank.

The problem is that these are emails and text messages They are not from the bank at all, are specially created messages that perfectly mimic the original ones. So, hackers They make up Being the banking institution and sending very realistic messages that are difficult to distinguish from the original messages. These messages convey the modification of some features of the application, but this is not the case. Going into detail, this text refers to service DSP2To implement it as required by European legislation.

The message contains as an attachment Link Which indicates a screen through which the customer confirms his identity. The scam is just this: in order to assert their own identificationYou must enter your own Data access to the application the bank. If we enter this data, we give it to scammers. The latter, in fact, can steal the data we have entered ourselves and access our checking account. So, what we should never do is Click on the attached links For fake emails from our bank. In fact, the bank will never ask us to enter our details via an email link.

