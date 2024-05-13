Using this little trick, your computer browsing will be much faster, even on very old models

Thanks to one trick, it will be easier to navigate using your computer, even an old one that you no longer use: it actually works.

Who has the Old computer He does everything to achieve this faster And keep up with the times. It’s not that simple as the ingredients have reached a certain age now. This is a very serious problem and one that many people feel deeply about. Many people try anyway Adopt methods to improve the performance of your computer. But when too much time passes, it becomes difficult to succeed in this project.

However there will be An ingenious method that really works. This is a recently created method that can change everything. Not everyone knows it because it is very private. But it will open the doors to a new way to re-evaluate old computers. All you have to do is put in a little willpower and follow the steps directione in the question. Let’s see together How can you quickly make a very old computer.

Is your computer slow and difficult to use? You don’t have to worry about anything: use the Microsoft method

Microsoft launched a New version of Edge. We are talking about an update that will improve the fixed RAM limiter. It can be set to Use RAM from 16 GB maximum to 1 GB minimum. This way you can prevent your browser from consuming a lot of memory and affecting other running applications. The system is very useful with computers that have a very low amount of RAM. It thus solves a problem that seems impossible to cure.

Microsoft has previously addressed the issue with Sleep tabs. The goal was to free up as much RAM as possible from older computers. But due to the memory used by the browser, this was unfortunately not possible.

In fact, they are occupiers Up to 4GB of physical RAM while browsing some heavy websites. The systems also require that you meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. But in this way they are convinced that they will solve the problem. It can help allow many people to do this Save precious RAM.

Especially if they are busy with other important activities. Just like gaming or study sessions for example. This is the method provided by Microsoft so that it does not take up too much memory. If you’re interested, we suggest you update Edge to take advantage of it.