WhatsApp, the bad news is coming: it will stop working on these smartphones

Starting from November 1, WhatsApp will stop working on some older smartphones. Here is the full list, which also includes Samsung and Apple devices

One of the reasons that allows this The WhatsApp To remain the world’s number one messaging platform with constant updates. Giant Zuckerberg developers continue to work on integrating many new unique features. Just think of a lot of discussion multi device, but also for changes for i Voice messages And to get Application layout.

However, all these innovations involve operating systems that are increasingly modernized and in keeping with the times. Reason to start from November 1, Too long list of devices Will say goodbye to the application. According to a metro.co.uk report, there are also some devices that belong to the Apple and Samsung group.

WhatsApp, device list is no longer compatible as of November 1

Starting with the next November 1Some devices will not be compatible with The WhatsApp And they’ll have to say goodbye to the messaging platform forever. Specifically, all those devices that have stopped advertising are interested Android 4.0.4 NS iOS 10. Here is the full list divided by manufacturers:

An apple : iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus;

: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus; Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover2, Galaxy Core e Galaxy Ace 2;

: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover2, Galaxy Core e Galaxy Ace 2; LG: Lucid 2, Optimus Prime F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 2, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Prime L7 II, Optimus Prime F6 Enact Optimus Prime L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Prime Nitro HD, 4X HD Optimus F3Q;

ZTE : Grand S Flex, V956, X Quad V987 e Grand Memo;

: Grand S Flex, V956, X Quad V987 e Grand Memo; Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S e Ascend D2.

If you also have one of these devices, you will have to purchase a device with a more updated operating system to continue using it The WhatsApp.