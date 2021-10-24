Comparison video with 20 Forza Horizon 4 cars “The difference is amazing” – Nerd4.life

One of the biggest Microsoft games of this era for sure Forza Horizon 5. The driving game is highly anticipated by the fans and the reason is quite obvious. Not only does the game look fun to play, but visually it looks like one of the best driving games ever. Now, we can see a file Video comparison With 20 Forza Horizon 4 cars.

The author of the video comparison is Don Joewon Song, who commented on the question with a simple but effective phrase: “The difference is astounding.” In the video we can see the following Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 cars:



Ferrari FXX K

Lamborghini Centenario

Mosler MT900S

Bugatti Divo

Apollo’s passion

Zenvo TSR-S

Ferrari Enzo

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR PRO

McLaren Speedtail

lamborghini sesto element

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

Ferrari 599XX Evolution

Pagani Zonda R

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Maserati MC12 Racing Edition

Altima Evolution Coupe 1020

Lamborghini Diablo GTR

McLaren F1 GT

Koenigsegg Jesko

Ferrari Portofino

In the video we can also hear a file Engine roar From the various cars Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4. According to Don Joewon Song, the best ultra-sound cars are the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro or the Mosler MT900S.

Video comparison tests performed Xbox Xbox X. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is used for driving. Song has played Forza for 9 years: the last 4 of them on a competitive level; He is therefore an expert in epic and genre.

We always talk about Forza Horizon 5: the images show the amazing graphics and details of the cars.