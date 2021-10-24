October 24, 2021

Comparison video with 20 Forza Horizon 4 cars “The difference is amazing” – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 24, 2021 2 min read

One of the biggest Microsoft games of this era for sure Forza Horizon 5. The driving game is highly anticipated by the fans and the reason is quite obvious. Not only does the game look fun to play, but visually it looks like one of the best driving games ever. Now, we can see a file Video comparison With 20 Forza Horizon 4 cars.

The author of the video comparison is Don Joewon Song, who commented on the question with a simple but effective phrase: “The difference is astounding.” In the video we can see the following Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 cars:

  • Ferrari FXX K
  • Lamborghini Centenario
  • Mosler MT900S
  • Bugatti Divo
  • Apollo’s passion
  • Zenvo TSR-S
  • Ferrari Enzo
  • Aston Martin Vulcan AMR PRO
  • McLaren Speedtail
  • lamborghini sesto element
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
  • Ferrari 599XX Evolution
  • Pagani Zonda R
  • 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
  • Maserati MC12 Racing Edition
  • Altima Evolution Coupe 1020
  • Lamborghini Diablo GTR
  • McLaren F1 GT
  • Koenigsegg Jesko
  • Ferrari Portofino

In the video we can also hear a file Engine roar From the various cars Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4. According to Don Joewon Song, the best ultra-sound cars are the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro or the Mosler MT900S.

Video comparison tests performed Xbox Xbox X. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is used for driving. Song has played Forza for 9 years: the last 4 of them on a competitive level; He is therefore an expert in epic and genre.

We always talk about Forza Horizon 5: the images show the amazing graphics and details of the cars.

