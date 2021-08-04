Diablo Immortal postponed to 2022, announces Activision Blizzard – Nerd4.life

During the quarterly financial document, Activision Blizzard announced that the release of Diablo Immortals Moved to early 2022Officially, to make the title more interesting.

In this year’s base StimulusHowever, there may be issues that Activision Blizzard is facing at the moment.

In fact, the American company just lost its president J. Allen Brack, overshadowed by the recent accusations that shocked the American publisher. In fact, many employees deplore the toxic climate within the company, which can even lead to sexual harassment and abuse.

similar Chaos It can’t have an effect on the timing of Blizzard’s internal development: we imagine it’s not easy to focus on work on days like this. Another reason may be of an opportunistic nature: publishing a game itself that is already highly contested in this climate could easily turn into a fiasco from which it will be difficult to recover.

However, in the tax report, the company talks about general attempts to reach a wider audience and new opportunities. “Diablo Immortal continued to do well in testing, and received great feedback on its gameplay,” Activision said. “The team is looking for more opportunities to make the title more appealing to a wider audience, with its launch now scheduled for the first half of 2022.”