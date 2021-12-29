The Transalpine government dictates the line to follow in order to play the next international matches

Necessary modification. Indeed, from next January 15th, as decided by Macron’s government, all professional athletes who wish to practice their competitive activity in France will have to complete the double vaccination: what does this mean?

Given the Six Nations Championship and the Champions Cup, the teams that will visit the national team or cross-border clubs will have to “bring their rosters in line” with the situation that will emerge in just two weeks.

What could happen to the Six Nations Cup and the Champions with the French government’s new vaccination rules

concrete entry. Italy will be the first national team to visit France in the Six Nations Championship, then Ireland (the second day of the tournament) and finally England (the fifth and final day of the tournament).

The UK, including Wales and Scotland, with clubs like Scarletts for example expected to be guests of Bordeaux in the Champions Cup on January 16, are seen as a “danger zone” across the Alps.

It is clear that the federations and ministries of sports have started dialogues for several days, but if certain exceptions are not granted, which is difficult to assume at the present time due to the increasing curve of infection, the national teams and foreign clubs will in some cases have to review their lists for their trips to France, also due to the net will of the champions. In the field, some, such as the English center Henry Slade, who has not been vaccinated because he has diabetes and is at risk of developing unwanted reactions, may not be “considered suitable” for travel.

The measure taken by Macron’s government also stipulates, at least for the next three weeks, that the capacity of the stadiums for each sport is a maximum of 5,000 people and that anyone wishing to access the facilities must prove that they possess a vaccination passport.

