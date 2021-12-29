Premier League: Manchester City beat Brentford, equaling Chelsea with Brighton

It’s conceivable the favored delay at 21.15 with eyes closed, but Red and White continue to threaten to become deadly unknowns when not expected: about a quarter of an hour Pep Guardiola trembles twice in a row, but Ederson is saved both times. Frightened, a few dozen seconds later, Phil Foden punched Alvaro Fernandez by the edge of an offside and led the Citizens forward. The technical means are clearly not comparable, but the design of the hosts and contemporary draw at Brighton’s extreme at Stamford Bridge caution that anything is possible. The recovery is full of that hope, also because Manchester City are making frequent, unjustified mistakes.

However, up front, the guns were resounding, like a post that Kevin De Bruyne had hit with his own bullet. Brentford falters but does not give up and the changes give freshness to the match but when the guests decide to put the match to rest it is too late to chase the ball and strive for a draw. Aymeric Laporte doubled in the 87th minute but offside, Guardiola still runs with minimal effort.

Chelsea Brighton 1-1

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester is tempting for those fighting for the Premier League, but an aggressive and fighting team arrives at Stamford Bridge. True, in a quarter of an hour it was Cesar Azpilicueta who hit the post after a turn, but the boys of Graham Potter repeatedly threatened the door of Londoners. However, so bad for the seagulls, that among the players available to Thomas Tuchel there is Romelu Lukaku, who appeared in the penalty area in the 28th minute on a corner kick and headed the ball into the net. The guest’s protest at a mistake by the Belgian is pointless. Therefore, the law of the strongest is valid, even if Brighton tries to rival him first with Adam Lallana and then – after the break – with Jacob Moder. The Seagulls play better and 1-0 on the scoreboard shouts for revenge, but the Blues squander even a counter-attack to double down before Neil Maupay touches the post with a superb low shot of the show. In the long run, Chelsea seem to be able to overcome the difficulties, but with a taste of the three points that are already clearly discernible, Brighton destroys everything with a great job: Danny Welbeck gets past Antonio Rudiger in the 91st minute and holds his head. . Only four wins in the last 10 matches for the Blues, between the league and the various cups.