Tamberi gives up competitions. “You should lose weight” – Sports

It’s time to retire, away from the spotlight and in the heat of Mauritius, for Gianmarco Tampere. The Gimbo National needs to resume training the right way, lose weight and get back in shape in light of the 2022 dates. The goal of the season will be the World Athletics Championships scheduled for July in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States. To reach the top, an approach path will be required, beginning with this retreat in an environment with a particularly favorable climate, together with his staff consisting of father-trained Marco Tampere, physiotherapist Andrea Battisti and Silvano Chisani, but also with his girlfriend Chiara Bontempi. All to get to the state again and back to bypassing the hero bar it is. A winter period entirely dedicated to preparation, thus without competing in the races. Father Tampere himself declared on the pages of the Gazzetta dello Sport: “We will give up inside: Gianmarco has not jumped for a long time and it will become dangerous to do so. Before losing seven or eight kilograms, Gianmarco will have to regain a correct physical condition. Today I rule out his presence even in the Absolutes to be held Also in Ancona at the end of February. Let me be clear: he has always trained since October, even if he is very tired he has not missed a single appointment, but he has got space and time between a lot of commitments. In the sense that withdrawing will be a holy hand.” Getting back into shape by losing weight first and foremost will be the first step to getting back on top, as Marco Tampere explains: “He will get back in shape, follow the ideal path and find the right focus: I see him calm, calm and with a great desire to do. It is clear that Once he returns, he will have to put an end to it. His life has changed, he did well in everything he did, but towards important goals, he will have to return as a full-time athlete.” In Mauritius, your Olympic champion will also try out some news: “I would like to extend the race – I’m closing in Rosea Tamberi Senior – from 13 to 13.5 feet straight to make it easier to be able to run on the last steps and avoid the little steps skidding in a space that is now very narrow and then Move the hinge a little farther, from 120-130 cm to 130-140 cm, because Gianmarco tends to end up under him. That’s the job of the details. I’m going to make him grind kilometers in corners, practically without ever jumping.”

