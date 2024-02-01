February 1, 2024

Weather trend. Stop the anticyclone in the second ten days of February and the possibility will increase. Video « 3B Meteo

Noah French February 1, 2024
Change of Situation in Second Decade - Source Ecmwf
The anticyclone still blocks rain and snow from the Mediterranean When there is a tinge of winter only in regions subject to temperature changes; Otherwise above average temperatures will prevail. Temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.

The first movements of the transition will occur in the second ten days of February, when the anticyclone will weaken, allowing the entry of more humid air masses and the return of some rain. But it is only after the 10th that the European model shows the most decisive signs of a change in circulation. Large-scale forcing will take care of the situation, resulting in the shift of anticyclonic highs from the Mediterranean, allowing Atlantic currents to enter Italy. The subsequent evolution will first show a strengthening of the Atlantic Ocean, hence the possibility of cold inflows from northern Europe, and finally the appearance of an anticyclone over Greenland at the end of the month, a condition expected from the second seasonal conditions. Part of winter.

