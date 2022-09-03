Weather report. Part of Italy is in transit ahead, with even more severe storms in the next few hours. Situation and Forecasts «3B Meteo

Time to study

3 minutes, 31 seconds

Weather report Italy

Updated at 1.15 pm. Reverses and Temporals also in other parts of Central Italy. Rain and showers, thunderstorms also affect upper Lazio, Umbria, Marche and Labe Abruzzo, with pluviometric accumulations of up to 20 mm in Viterbo.

Rain gauges up to 100MM in Tuscany, updated at 1pm. The Livorno region has experienced the most intense rain and thunderstorms so far, reaching 100 mm of pluviometric accumulations in San Vincenzo (LI), including 60 mm in 25 minutes and current events and flooding. Heavy rain will also fall inland towards the Pisano, Senese, Aretino and Florence regions.

Updated at 11.30 am. Temporales reaches the Levante Ligure. Inserted into the flow of moderate westerly currents, some storms reached the Riviera de Levante from the Ligurian Sea, some stronger. These events particularly affect the Gulf of DiGuglio, where they are intensifying and reaching the border with the province of La Spezia and the interior of eastern Genoa. Santa Margherita Ligure has pluviometric accumulations of nearly 50 mm.

Rapallo (GE). Photo by Franco Morchio

Update at 10.15. Thunderstorms intensify in Tyrrhenian vegetation. In the morning, a wave of instability from the Tyrrhenian Sea reached part of our peninsula, creating an intensity of events. Rain and thunderstorms affect part of Tuscany, especially the northern areas and the Crocetto region, as well as the archipelago. Thunderstorms particularly occurred on the island of Montecristo, with pluviometric accumulations reaching 50 mm in a short period of time. Rain and thunderstorms have also reached upper Lazio.

Update on 8. A vortex marks the time in the North Atlantic and crosses France, starting from the northwestern and upper Tyrrhenian sectors, reaching Italy on Saturday. determine A very unstable day especially in the upper Tyrrhenian Sea regions, in the first place Tuscany, but inland areas of central Italy will also experience severe thunderstorms inland. On the other hand, there is nothing in the south under the protection of the anticyclone which reigns in low Mediterranean latitudes.

Temporals in high treno. A front approaching from the west has produced its most intense effects since the mid-upper Tyrrhenian. Strong thunderstorms even in the open ocean. The first rains linked to the most advanced part of the front are already affecting Upper Tuscany and Croceto, even if at the moment they are less intense. On the other hand, more serious events take place in the Tuscan ArchipelagoEven thunderstorms.

Some reversal in the northwest. Northwest areas are also struggling through a front from France, and scattered rain is affecting parts of the upper Piedmont, northwestern Lombardy and the Aosta Valley. However, these are weak events, a little more frequent at this time in Varasotto and Comasco.

Weather for the next hour. In the north, scattered rain in the north-west, intensifying from the afternoon in the Piedmont with some thunderstorms and events extending to more Lombardy, Trentino, Veneto and western Emilia, in the evening to Friuli Vigo, where they decrease in the north-west. . On the Tyrrhenian side the degeneration is more intense in the centre Thunderstorms in Tuscany, strong and localized hail, possible storms and gusty winds of 60-80 km/h.. Rainfall of up to 35/45mm is expected in the Tuscan Maremma, Pisano and Livornese, with locally higher amounts in areas affected by the storms. Events extending during the day in Umbria, Marche and Inland Abruzzo, thunderstorms arriving in upper Lazio in the evening, especially in the Viterbo area where they are sometimes intense and may be accompanied by hail. And evenings tend to slow events in Tuscany. More bright spots in the south, Cloudy skies through high and stratiform cloud cover and some showers are not ruled out, although some are still thick in Sardinia. Temperatures decrease in the northern and upper Tyrrhenian Sea, and increase in the south and islands. Scirocco air in reinforcement. Enter the section for all details Weather Italy. For evolution for Sunday Click here.

