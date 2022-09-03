September 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

GoFundMe for Matteo Barettieri from Monza

GoFundMe for Matteo Barettieri from Monza

Noah French September 3, 2022 2 min read

She has arrived Over 3 thousand euros in a few hours Fundraising The GoFundMe platform In memory Matteo Baratieri, an environmentalist from Monza, was run over by a hijacked car As he was returning to the hotel, on August 25, after Blondie’s concert, A Nashville. Started by his brother David Matteo found it in 1994 with the support of Matteo’s close friends and the Park Committee.An ambitious goal of reaching 200 thousand euros.

Collection for Barattieri: 200 thousand euro target for environmental project in Monza

This is an ambitious goal-Brother explains- We’re not asking for much, but how much of the money collected will be used, I believe to a small extent for legal costs and repatriation of the body, and instead we want to use the funds to fund an environmental project. Among Matteo’s favorite of many, perhaps Monza Park“. to forgive Go to the GoFundme site and write “Matteo Baratieri”. In the first hours, 2 thousand euros were quickly reached, along with donations many testimonies and memories of Matteo are coming on social networks: the park committee has decided to collect all his writings for a publication, as well as all the messages. A memory for the family.

Baratieri dies in US, obituaries from Blondie fan club

It also proposes that Matteo Baratieri’s name for Giovannino d’Oro For its dedication to protecting the park and environment. “I’ve never been on social media-Brother explains- I just did it to read more scenes of affection. I thank everyone, but I couldn’t read much because emotion took over. Calm down and I will do it later“. Although The Blondie fan club sent their condolences: «To Matteo-Brother continues- They were like a second family. It’s nice to feel so much affection“.

See also  OMEGA BLOCKING A more interesting week than expected, we tell you the consequences in Italy ILMETEO.it

Investigation into sinking of Baratieri by pirate car in America

There is no word on the investigation: «This is an area I am not interested in– concludes brother-SBut justice will take its course, this person has been identified, but I don’t even want to know the name“.Procedures therefor Repatriation of the body They started in Italy and America, but I Times seem longIt may take another two weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Weather report. Part of Italy is in transit ahead, with even more severe storms in the next few hours. Situation and Forecasts «3B Meteo

September 3, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

In mid-September something like a strike will happen for the first time in history; Details »ILMETEO.it

September 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

At the end of the week, what a blow! Between Saturday and Sunday, a new Atlantic disturbance hit at least half of Italy »ILMETEO.it

September 2, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

GoFundMe for Matteo Barettieri from Monza

September 3, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

After Retirement You Can Stop Working At 62 It’s All Right: How To Do It

September 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip, Adriana Volpe columnist on new show: You’ll meet an old ‘enemy’

September 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Luna, the second postponement of the Artemis – Space & Astronomy launch

September 3, 2022 Karen Hines