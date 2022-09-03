GoFundMe for Matteo Barettieri from Monza

She has arrived Over 3 thousand euros in a few hours Fundraising The GoFundMe platform In memory Matteo Baratieri, an environmentalist from Monza, was run over by a hijacked car As he was returning to the hotel, on August 25, after Blondie’s concert, A Nashville. Started by his brother David Matteo found it in 1994 with the support of Matteo’s close friends and the Park Committee.An ambitious goal of reaching 200 thousand euros.

Collection for Barattieri: 200 thousand euro target for environmental project in Monza

“This is an ambitious goal-Brother explains- We’re not asking for much, but how much of the money collected will be used, I believe to a small extent for legal costs and repatriation of the body, and instead we want to use the funds to fund an environmental project. Among Matteo’s favorite of many, perhaps Monza Park“. to forgive Go to the GoFundme site and write “Matteo Baratieri”. In the first hours, 2 thousand euros were quickly reached, along with donations many testimonies and memories of Matteo are coming on social networks: the park committee has decided to collect all his writings for a publication, as well as all the messages. A memory for the family.

Baratieri dies in US, obituaries from Blondie fan club

It also proposes that Matteo Baratieri’s name for Giovannino d’Oro For its dedication to protecting the park and environment. “I’ve never been on social media-Brother explains- I just did it to read more scenes of affection. I thank everyone, but I couldn’t read much because emotion took over. Calm down and I will do it later“. Although The Blondie fan club sent their condolences: «To Matteo-Brother continues- They were like a second family. It’s nice to feel so much affection“.

Investigation into sinking of Baratieri by pirate car in America

There is no word on the investigation: «This is an area I am not interested in– concludes brother-SBut justice will take its course, this person has been identified, but I don’t even want to know the name“.Procedures therefor Repatriation of the body They started in Italy and America, but I Times seem longIt may take another two weeks.