Weather forecast. A super 'winter-eating' anticyclone arrives this week. Effects and Duration of Italy « 3B Meteo

Time to study

1 minute, 42 seconds

Weather forecast. A super anticyclone is coming this week

An anticyclone is expanding from the west. After an almost painless passage of a weak disturbance over a part of the center-south on Tuesday, the anticyclone will strengthen again and extend from western Europe towards Italy. This opens up a long phase of classification Atmospheric stability over Italy, with often sunny weather, sometimes partly cloudy, and temperatures soar in mid-winter, causing severe blows. We will see the result Some fog in the north during the second part of the week, Stagnant air is favored by moisture in the lower layers and progressive strengthening of the anticyclone that will position its maximum over the Iberian Peninsula from Thursday. Strong geographic contrasts in Italy as well.

Rising temperatures, freezing towards 4000M. Day by day the temperature rises Especially at maximum values ​​due to the presence of the sun. However, they will evolve Marked thermal inversion Especially Valpadana, the alpine valleys but the valleys in the center keep the thermal values ​​slightly lower during the night and early morning hours. However, at higher altitudes, the nature of the fresh air is more clearly felt, Between Mercury and Jupiter in correspondence with the Maritime Alps and the Great Islands the frost point is up to 3800/4000m, in the Apennines around 3200/3400m.

Disturbances in alpine ranges. However, it should be noted that between Wednesday and Friday, the tails of moderate fronts will slide into the northern latitudes touching the Alpine arc, especially in the eastern border areas that will bring some clouds, but without significant events.

Weekend trend. An anticyclone should not have competitors and maintain conditions Stability at least through the weekendBut fog, mist and low clouds intensify in the Po valley along the basins of central Italy and inland along the coast. Only the marginal track of a front in the Balkans should be monitored, with moderate effects on a part of Italy.

Do you have a webcam to report to us? You can add it to our network >> webcam in this particular section.

Follow 3BMeteo on Instagram