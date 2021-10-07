October 7, 2021

Watch Italy vs Spain live and how to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-finals for free online and on TV, team news

Mirabelle Hunt October 7, 2021 6 min read

The UEFA Nations League is back and we reach the semi-finals, with Italy and Spain set to be the first match to be played tonight at 19:45 BST. The rest of the competition will be held in Italy, giving the owners an advantage over their land more than expected. Make sure you know how to watch Italy vs Spain live wherever you are.

The team news is there and there is a big change in the heart of the Italian defence. Bonucci is the captain, but Bastoni is around and not Giorgio Chiellini. The attackers are Federico Bernardeschi, Insigne and Chiesa. Spain focuses on the 4-3-3 matchmaking technique. Barcelona’s young Gavi is making his midfield debut, becoming the youngest Spain international in history.

Live broadcast of the match between Italy and Spain

data: Wednesday October 6

starting from: 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

place: San Siro, Milan

Free live broadcast: Free trial of FuboTV

Look Everywhere: Test ExpressVPN Similar

USA flow: sling tv ($10 per month) / FuboTV (Free trial)

British broadcast: Sky Sport Ultra HD / Sky Sport

out of current: Optus Sport ($15 a month)

