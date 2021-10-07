Watch Italy vs Spain live and how to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-finals for free online and on TV, team news

The UEFA Nations League is back and we reach the semi-finals, with Italy and Spain set to be the first match to be played tonight at 19:45 BST. The rest of the competition will be held in Italy, giving the owners an advantage over their land more than expected. Make sure you know how to watch Italy vs Spain live wherever you are.

The team news is there and there is a big change in the heart of the Italian defence. Bonucci is the captain, but Bastoni is around and not Giorgio Chiellini. The attackers are Federico Bernardeschi, Insigne and Chiesa. Spain focuses on the 4-3-3 matchmaking technique. Barcelona’s young Gavi is making his midfield debut, becoming the youngest Spain international in history.

Live broadcast of the match between Italy and Spain data: Wednesday October 6 starting from: 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET place: San Siro, Milan Free live broadcast: Free trial of FuboTV Look Everywhere: Test ExpressVPN Similar USA flow: sling tv ($10 per month) / FuboTV (Free trial) British broadcast: Sky Sport Ultra HD / Sky Sport out of current: Optus Sport ($15 a month)

we Football fans can watch live broadcasts between Italy and Spain and many other English Premier League matches on ESPN 2 sling tv NS FuboTV. Do not forget Use a VPN if I were American fan Trapped outside the United States. Those in Australia can enjoy the match on Optus and although there are no official broadcasters covering the match in Canada, it is worth watching UEFA.TV for the live stream.

The match between Italy and Spain is a repeat of the semi-finals of the European Championship at the beginning of the year, which the Italians won on penalties. There is no doubt that Spain will try to seal the score, but it will be a difficult task as the Azzurri have played 37 games unbeaten. However, Luis Enrique’s team came close to beating Italy.

Up for Grabs is a place in the final against France or Belgium, the prize is the best with automatic qualification for the World Cup to equalize the titles.

There are no major injury issues for either team ahead of tonight’s game. Expect the teams to look similar to the teams that have faced each other in the Eurozone. Unfortunately, the match came too early for Leonardo Spinazzola. The left-footed footballer should return from November.

Be careful, because in the future two young players with intense visions will become country stars. Striker Giacomo Raspadori has already played five matches for the national team and scored a goal in his name. The solution to one of the Italian team’s few annoying situations may be to leave the bench.

For Spain, hope comes from the hand of Gavi, a technically talented Barcelona midfielder who is looking forward to scoring. The 17-year-old joined his club this season and made five appearances. What can be done in the greatest theater of all time?

The match starts today at 19:45 GMT at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Follow our guide on how to watch Italy vs Spain live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone anywhere in the world.

Watch the Italy vs Spain match broadcast live for free

Football fans of the UEFA Nations League in the US can watch the live broadcast between Italy and Spain on ESPN 2 which can be accessed via cable cutting services.

There are no long contracts with any of the services. If you are not satisfied, you can cancel it at any time.

naturally, streaming services are only available in the US. Be sure to use a VPN if you are registered in the United States but trapped outside.

Watch Italy vs Spain match on Sling TV

Watch all the channels in the Orange Sling TV package, including Italy vs Spain on ESPN 2. Then $35 a month later, but no contract. Cancel at any time.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, game consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

Watch Italy and Spain live from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the Italy vs Spain live broadcast rights holders, you will not be able to communicate with them when you are outside their country. The service will know your location based on your IP address and will block your access automatically.

A VPN helps you overcome this hurdle. VPNs are an easy way to use and create a private connection between your device and the Internet. All information transmitted from one place to another is fully encrypted.

There are many VPN service providers, and some are more reliable and secure than others. As a general rule, we suggest a payment service such as ExpressVPN Offer a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the service at any time during the first 30 days, you can cancel without penalty.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, game console and more.

Using a VPN is very simple.

1. Install a VPN of your preferences. ExpressVPN This is what we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location. of the service you want to access. For the Italy vs Spain match, you may want to select “USA. USA” for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then continue Honda NS FuboTV on your browser or on your device and enjoy the live Italy vs Spain match.

UK: Italy vs Spain live stream

Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights to broadcast Italy vs Spain and the rest of the UEFA Nations League matches live in the UK. You can even watch it in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD if you are an Ultra HD subscriber.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can broadcast any Sky Sports channel, including Italy vs Spain, with a Now TV subscription. Just make sure you get a VPN if you are stuck outside.

Now Sky Sports Card Italy vs Spain match

Watch the Nations League and many other football matches with the Now Sports Card.

Australia: live match between Italy and Spain

If you are in Australia, your local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Italy vs Spain, for just A$14.99 a month or A$68 a month. The service also offers live football in the English Premier League every weekend.

Closed from Oz now? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access the live broadcast without being blocked.

Optus sport ticket for 6 months

Watch Live Nations League, Premier League 2021/22, exclusive sports documentaries and more on Optus Sport's streaming service.

UEFA Nations League Semi-finals

Wednesday October 6

Italy vs Spain – 19:45 GMT, 14:45 EST

Thursday 7 October

Belgium vs France – 19:45 GMT, 14:45 EST

Sunday October 10

UEFA Nations League – 3er lugar – 14:00 GMT, 9:00 ET

UEFA Nations League Final – 19:45 GMT, 8am ET