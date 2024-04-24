Fear for Carlos Tevez: He is urgently hospitalized due to severe chest pain

The former Argentine Juventus player and current Independiente coach was transferred to the hospital, where he underwent several medical examinations that gave satisfactory results.

Former Argentine footballer and current coach of Independiente, Carlos Tevez, was admitted to hospital tonight due to severe chest pains.

“Our technician, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad clinic in San Isidro suffering from chest pains, where he underwent the necessary medical tests, which gave a satisfactory result.The Avellaneda Club announced on social media, adding that the Apache will undergo other tests today that were previously described to him as part of the general examination.

This is not the right time for the former Juventus striker, who came under harsh criticism after his team was eliminated last week in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Argentine League Cup.

A defeat that prompted the local press to speculate about his imminent farewell, despite the renewal of his contract last December until the end of 2026.