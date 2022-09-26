Iron Man 70.3, Jesolo ready to welcome ‘Iron Athletes’

Iron Man returns Sunday, October 9: Jesolo is ready to welcome the “Iron Athletes”. The municipal administration has identified a new management of the gates along the roads that will become part of the route, in particular those involved in the “bike” section of the race that will end for 90 kilometers, which also includes part of the municipalities of Cavallino -Treporti and Eraclea. The lower lane of the “Picchi” roundabout will always be usable, in both directions, while the roundabout will be valid from the north heading west (Cavallino-Treporti) along Via Roma and via Adriatico (District Route 42).

For the second cycle of the event, the construction of an elevated lane dedicated to athletes at the roundabout that sees through Mamele Cross through Martin Luther King, and later through Kennedy is also emphasized. Added to this is a second elevated corridor that will be constructed in the Western District, at the intersection of Buonarroti Road and across Ceoloto-viale Padania. In this case, the height of the structure will allow the passage of vehicles less than 3 meters. In the days before and after the race, these points will undergo interventions in order to prepare the structures, but viability will always be assured through a few deviations.

Two other focal points of Jesolo’s connection with the surrounding lands are the Cortelazzo Bridge over the Cavita Canal and the Boat Bridge over the River Piave in Via Rivedoli. These centers will be passable as of around noon. The administration, along with the event organizers, also detailed the timing of the athletes’ passage along the track. This will allow the most important intersections to be freed from the barriers, allowing vehicles to cross, albeit with the precautions envisaged for roads that will be returned to free use condition only at the end of the event.

The combination of these interventions, ultimately, will make it possible to easily enter and exit every area of ​​the city throughout the day, even at the time when athletes on bicycles need to travel along the road. The route, exact indications of the different lanes, as well as advice for residents, guests and operators, can be found on the municipality’s website at www.comune.jesolo.ve.it/ironman

“Iron Man is a major event, international in scope, which will bring Jesolo into a network of the most important cities in Europe and the world – comments the Mayor of Jesolo, Christopher de Zuti -. This year we used the experience of last year to better organize the date. Iron Man represents a great opportunity for Jesolo. To realize this potential, we must open up the city, invite everyone to witness the exploits of these great athletes and to be influenced by the atmosphere that prevails today. All this requires commitment and organization, qualities that we have already shown that we possess. October 9 will be a great day for sport and fun. “

“For the second year, Jesolo is hosting the Ironman and can take advantage of the great international importance of this event, in which thousands of athletes from many countries of the world, including the United States – stated this is Jesolo tourism consultant Alberto Macchio – we are waiting for the race and at In the meantime we are thinking of promoting the event, which could arrive as early as next year, when it is scheduled in its ideal period, i.e. in May. Today and in the future, Ironman will bring many athletes with their families to the city, which will generate positive effects The entire economic sector has, but perhaps, greater advantages in terms of brand reputation. A great opportunity for our city, in short, which we hope will continue to boast of being part of this circle.”