Sports justice is Aboudi’s idea to fix it. But Juventus has already paid

After the Supreme Court ruled so The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office did not have the authority to investigate (Hence the objection) to Juventus; After the Bologna prosecutor’s office found no irregularities in a rather indicative piece This investigation (the Orsolini case) ; After other prosecutors’ offices have washed their hands and others have fallen asleep over issues similar to those attributed to Juventus (capital gains in particular); After all this, it occurred to Sports Minister Andrea Aboudi that “Different interpretations for different prosecutor’s offices» Some can be identified «Temporal asymmetry» .

It’s a valid observation, maybe just a little bit asymmetrically chronologically because, in the meantime, because of that investigation in Turin which, in theory, wasn’t supposed to exist, Juventus paid a bill of 100 milliondoes not participate in the Champions League and its management has collapsed.

Aboudi talked about sports justice

Yesterday afternoon, guest of Emilio Mancuso on the program Politics in Balon, the Minister touched on many topics, from sports in schools (after The historical introduction of the concept of sports into the constitution) to reform the Melandri Law on television broadcasting rights (“To be repaired») until the referee-var dialogues are announced (“An opportunity for cultural growth») Then he focused on problems of mathematical justice with an original idea. «Reforming sports justice cannot be achieved through politics, but through self-analysis and questioning. The regulatory body has its authority, but something has not worked and we will do our part. We are working with Justice Minister Nordeu on a series of controls on the possibility of determining which Public Prosecutor’s Office will focus all actions related to sports cases, at least in relation to professional team sports, to avoid different interpretations for different audiences. Prosecutors’ offices identify temporal asymmetries that demonstrate that uniformity of sentencing is also necessary in terms of timing. It would be a big step forward».