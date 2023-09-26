September 26, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sports justice is Aboudi’s idea to fix it. But Juventus has already paid

Sports justice is Aboudi’s idea to fix it. But Juventus has already paid

Mirabelle Hunt September 26, 2023 2 min read

After the Supreme Court ruled so The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office did not have the authority to investigate (Hence the objection) to Juventus; After the Bologna prosecutor’s office found no irregularities in a rather indicative piece This investigation (the Orsolini case); After other prosecutors’ offices have washed their hands and others have fallen asleep over issues similar to those attributed to Juventus (capital gains in particular); After all this, it occurred to Sports Minister Andrea Aboudi that “Different interpretations for different prosecutor’s offices» Some can be identified «Temporal asymmetry».