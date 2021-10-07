A tall snake of athletes marched through the streets of Ferrara on Tuesday for the opening ceremony of the Suds Open Euro Trigames, an international games involving athletes with Down syndrome from 17 countries in eight different disciplines. For the first time, two Nisini technicians became part of the Italian national team’s crew at the same time. They are Giuseppe Copesi and Angelo Doria, both technicians from the Italian Federation for Sports with Intellectual Disabilities, respectively for tennis and futsal. Euro TriGames can certainly be considered a world championship. The The first and most important international event after the restrictions imposed by the epidemic. There are 17 delegations including the United States, 300 athletes and 150 accompanying people. The event is aimed at athletes with Down syndrome who have the opportunity to compare themselves with their peers. The president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, participated in the ceremony, and a message was sent from the champions of the summer of 2021, such as Tampere, Torto and Bellinelli.

“We are proud to be part of the national team. A unique experience to be able to walk the city streets to the applause of the people. We will definitely fight for the medals, but we have already won the most important medal with this great move,” says Peppe Cobisi, support teacher and tennis technician at Fit and Fisdir. EuroTriggers’ specialties are tennis, futsal, judo, swimming, synchronized swimming, basketball, table tennis and athletics.

Angelo Doria adds: “This event represents the beautiful face of sport, the face of children with Down syndrome. Pure sport, without malice and honesty. sIt is with great pride that we take Caltanissetta around the world.” Technician Nisyan is a social psychologist He also brought two athletes from the Asd Vita Nova onlus of Caltanissetta to Ferrara.

The boys arrived with the teams and will be staying at Ferrara for the next eight days. Sport helps maintain progress in terms of relationships and kinesthetics. “It’s definitely an all-around activity,” the quintet national football team coach confirmed.