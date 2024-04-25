Balocco's Call on Pink Christmas: “Associations Have No Title Claims”

After the judgment of the Court of Turin, the back and forth began Consumer associations e Balocco. A judge in the Piedmontese capital confirmed that what happened in the “Pink Christmas” Pandora ad could be considered malpractice, not a simple misunderstanding, which he often spoke of. Chiara Ferragni. Now that a judge has upheld the antitrust finding last December, consumer groups are on the attack and demanding compensation for Pandora buyers.

“ If Balocco does not accept our demands make up with a spontaneous gesture Deceived users We propose a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin from the 'Pink Christmas' Pandora case. Cross appeal To ask for a donation of one and a half million again to the hospital and to oppose the appeal announced by the company today (yesterday, ed.). “, Codacons, Adusbef and radio and television user associations said at the press conference. But the Fossano confectionery company has no intention of implementing these demands and clarifies its position with a note.

Balocco was also invited to an online press conference scheduled for today with Ciara Ferragni, but the company explained her absence, unlike the influencer, “ consider Verbal Tackle the 'Pandoro Pink Christmas' issue in the virtual arena, a case pending before the Judicial Commission The company's CEO, Alessandra Balocco, is under investigation, as are Ferragni and his manager, Fabio Maria Damato. Fraud is exacerbated by weak security By the Milan Prosecutor's Office. And regarding the claims made by Kodacons and other organizations, he explains that there is no donation they are referring to. It may be the subject matter of suit brought by parties like respondent societies. No title to present claims such as those rightly exemplified by the Court of Turin which rejected groundless injunction and compensation claims “.

While Balocco announced that he would appeal against the decision of the Piedmontese court and responded to the associations, Ferragni remained silent.