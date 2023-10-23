Voting will be held on October 22 and 23

The number of voters has clearly decreased compared to previous municipal elections in Foggia: in the third and final update at 11pm of the election marathon that will end tomorrow, October 23rd at 3pm, the number of eligible voters, who have already voted, is about 56 thousand. their votes (Read the data here) It should be noted that voting in May 2019 took place only on Sunday (66.71% of those registered in the electoral register went to the polling station, which is equivalent to 81,908 votes).

Five candidates for the mayor of Foggia have already gone to the vote: they are Giuseppe Mainiro (‘Zingarelli’ school via Pasani), Nuncio Angiola (section 48 of the Giannone-Masi Institute), Rafael di Mauro (section 147′ Mario Altamura via Catalano -Moscati) Antonio di Sabato (Carolina -Division of Borio Music High School). Maria Aida Episcopo instead voted at 4 pm (at the polling station located in the Dante Alighieri Comprehensive Institute, via Sant Alfonso de Liguori 72).

Polling stations for Foggia’s mayoral and city council elections will be open today, Sunday, October 22nd, from 7am to 11pm, and tomorrow, Monday, October 23rd, from 7am to 3pm. 119,751 voters were invited to vote (56,792 men and 62,959 women). In 2019 the Electoral College had 122,783 members (-3032). A total of 147 divisions have been set up.

A possible mayoral election is scheduled for Sunday, November 5th and Monday, November 6th. 32 councilors will be elected. The first polling is expected to take place at 12 noon. In 2019, at that time, 20.64% of eligible voters had voted. Counting will take place tomorrow as soon as the polling is over and the number of voters is ascertained.

How to vote

The ballot contains the names of the mayoral candidates, under which are the lists supporting him: Giuseppe Mainiro, Antonio de Sabato, Nuncio Angiola, Rafael de Mauro, Maria Aida Tatiana Episcopo (nrd in order of appearance on the ballot) .

A voter can only nominate a mayoral candidate; In this case only the mayoral candidate will be voted.

Only one of the lists attached to the mayoral candidate or only one of the mayoral candidate and the lists attached to him can be scored. In both cases the ballot and the list will be referred to the mayoral candidate.

In respect of preferences (i.e. election of councilor candidate), they are expressed by writing the surname of the councilor candidate in the appropriate places (next to the list symbol). Homonymy means writing the name as well.

Municipal councilor candidates can only express two preferences under two conditions: they are a female candidate and a male candidate (or vice versa) and they are on the same list. If there are two candidates of the same gender (two males or two females) in the expression of two preferences, the second preference will be cancelled.

A separate vote may be expressed by drawing one mark on the mayoral candidate and another on the unlinked list: in this case the vote is attributed to the mayoral candidate and the unlinked list.

Even for a split vote, a councilor candidate can express his preference if he belongs to the marked list. It is not possible under any circumstances to vote for one list and then express preference for belonging to another list.

For all other information you can consult Home Ministry Website Frequently Asked Questions – 2023 Administrative Elections

What do you want to vote for?

To vote, the voter must present his/her personal voter card (or alternative certificate) and a valid identification document to the presiding officer.

Opening of Registration Offices

In view of the election, the registration offices responsible for issuing the electronic identity card will be open on October 22 and 23 at the company headquarters with the following hours: Palazzo di Città, Corso Garibaldi 58, Sunday October 22, voting day , from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Camporeale- In San Lorenzo block, Piazza Giovanni XIII 1, Sunday 22 October, voting day, from 8.30am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to 10pm.

For the purposes of your voting, you can show your ID card even if it has expired or if you have a photo on another identification document issued by the public administration. In the absence of a suitable identification document, one of the members of the polling station who knows the voter personally may certify his identity, and if none of the members in the polling station is able to ascertain his identity, the voter may present another voter of the municipality known to the polling station to certify his identity.

Also, it is mentioned that distribution of e-ID card will take place after 6 working days of issuance. Ministry of Home Affairs, Circular no. With 2/2018, it was decided to equate the receipt of the request for an electronic ID card with a valid document for voter authentication: details, ID card number and municipal stamp.

Opening of Municipal Offices

To facilitate the issuance of undelivered voter cards or copies, municipal offices will be open from 9am to 6pm on the two days before polling day (Friday 20 and Saturday 21 October) and full time on polling days. Voting will be held from 7 am to 11 pm on Sunday, October 22 and from 7 am to 3 pm on Monday, October 23.