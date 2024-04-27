Zaccagni's previous goal deserves a fourth successive win for Tudor

The tally of victories continues to rise, and the fifth for Tudor's Lazio team (fourth in a row) is signed by Mattia Zaccagni. The number 20 returns strongly after about a month…

The number of wins rises again and is fifth for Lazio to Tudor (4th in a row) signed by Mattia Zakagne. Number 20 returns strongly after a break that lasted about a month and outperforms the previous star Verona A touch with the left foot is worth 3 very important points for the Biancocelesti's European journey. a team Barons He tries to make things difficult for the Romans, but he collapses in the second half and remains three points behindUdinese Third from last but with one race less.

The first half was closed and emotionless between Lazio and Verona

Ready, go, Tudor confirms all the eleven expected in his 3-4-2-1, while Baroni aims to bring about several surprises, among them Mitrovic and Sviderski but not Suslov. Lazio started high and in the fourth minute they actually tried a right-footed shot Guendouzi Which ends on a grand scale, but after a minute the guests respond immediately Noslin. As the minutes passed, the hosts increased their pace, and in the 19th minute a warning was necessary Monteport To avoid taking advantage of a weak (but treacherous) conclusion. Isaacwhile shortly after Felipe Anderson To shine, but even then something more is needed to worry the opposition goalkeeper. For its part, Verona closes the ball well and waits for the right moment to score its goal, as happened in the 35th minute Sends He misses the director greatly, however Swiderski This should not be exploited by kicking badly at the goal without guarding. Yellow and blue send a signal to the team Tudor Who protested in the 37th minute against an alleged penalty kick given to Guendouzi for a touch Sardar However, that did not appear to exist before the double whistle that ended the first half with little emotion.

Zakagne enters and scores: A goal from the former player is worth 3 points

Lazio start strong again immediately less than three minutes after hitting the crossbar Felipe Anderson. Verona seems more divided and in fact the hosts are still dangerous in the 54th minute, however Luis Alberto He wastes everything by kicking so high despite being completely free at the limit. The visitors take risks, but they do not collapse, and on some occasions, as happened in the 56th minute, they come close to scoring a coup on the counter-attack. Lazovic. Tudor realizes there needs to be more danger on the wings, so he introduces it Pedro H Zakagne Instead of Isaksen and Casale, with Marosic reduced to centre-back. The Barony instead focuses on new powers Suslov H DodaBut the Biancocelesti coach's choices are the ones that have the desired results.

Not in the 67th minute with Pedro Who devours a goal into an empty net, but in the 72nd minute when the new player returns Zakagne Beats Monteport Left footed on an assist from Luis Alberto It drives him crazyOlympic. A goal opens a complicated situation for the Biancocelesti, who manage to control the match and risk doubling their lead. Pedro Directly from a free kick in the 84th minute, but it was the post that stopped him this time. Verona struggled but managed to get two chances in the final. One with a serendipitous touch of Coppola Stop smart SendsThe other is on the far right hand Henry. Lazio, led by Tudor, achieves its fifth victory in seven matches and does not give up the race towards Europe.

