Twitter minimizes risk for maxi workers. Musk fears the “security” option

Between national security probes and massive layoff plans, Twitter and Elon Musk’s business haven’t been quiet. The world’s richest man, in fact, would have ended up in the crosshairs of US President Joe Biden after tweets about Vladimir Putin. According to Bloomberg, the Biden administration is considering whether the United States should test some of Musk’s assets, including the Twitter acquisition deal and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network. As for the latter, in fact, the South African-born president said in recent weeks that he would not be able to offer free satellite internet service to Kiev, which has been heavily used by civilians and the military since the outbreak. Conflict. Musk, who says it costs $20 million a month to maintain the service and $80 million to operate it, wants to be paid by the Pentagon. Musk later promised to keep the service going despite losing more money.

But apart from this, the Biden administration turned its nose up after rumors of talks between Putin and the businessman, which Musk later denied. But after some ill-fated trips, Mr Tesla launched his peace plan on Twitter, offering territorial transfers to Russia, angering Ukrainians.

Now comes the damocles sword of security verification, whose discussions are in the early stages and may take a cue from the acquisition of Twitter, as Musk is working with Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on a consortium of investors. Finance Holdings and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Shares of the social enterprise lost 16% in the premarket to trim losses during the session.

In any case, Musk was already making headlines for the largest layoff plan to be implemented after taking control of Twitter: -75% of employees, down to 2,000 units (from the current 7,500). This was revealed by an article in the Washington Post, which claimed that Musk had documents that he showed to potential investors that could help him with the acquisition. A final deal must be reached by Oct. 28, the deadline a Delaware judge gave Musk to shut down the Twitter column to avoid a legal battle. According to the American newspaper, even if the takeover is avoided to a small extent, there will be a weight-loss treatment: the current administration wants to cut wages by 800 million dollars, which is equivalent to a third of the workforce. However, the company’s top management has denied that there will be any large-scale layoffs.