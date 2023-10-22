October 22, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Superbonus, the Apulian law opening credits comes into force

Superbonus, the Apulian law opening credits comes into force

Noah French October 22, 2023 1 min read

Bari – The law opening up tax credits for businesses is already in force, three days after approval in the Apulian Regional Council. The President of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, today promulgated Regional Law 25. The Region of Puglia intervened to firmly support the system of Apulian companies in difficulty, blocking the mechanism for the transfer of tax credits from “building bonuses”.

The region can now claim tax credits claimed by companies with registered office or operations in the region, through its organizations and subsidiaries. The aim of the law is to help families, freelancers and Apulian businesses in difficulty by blocking the mechanism to replace tax credits with “building bonuses”.

With this legal initiative, the text of the law states that “Given the serious difficulties faced by the region, especially the commercial sector, the circulation of tax credits is encouraged in order to avoid consequences in the employment level of the same sector. By Acquisition”.

“This is a move expected and strongly desired by all operators in the sector, and it will restart construction sites and works that have been banned for a long time in the regional territory,” Emiliano reiterated. “Through this action, we are responsible for supporting Apulian companies that are prisoners of stranded tax debts, avoiding speculation and regulating the transfer of company tax debts,” he commented.

See also  The United States and China are driving global growth, and forecasts are adjusting upwards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Government wants to intimidate magistrates”- Corriere.it

October 22, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Trento: Anarchist Luca Dolce arrested. He has been on the run since 2021 and has been in prison with Kaspido

October 21, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Jim Jordan lost his third ballot for Speaker of the US House

October 21, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Superbonus, the Apulian law opening credits comes into force

October 22, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

The majority of Italian families struggle to make ends meet

October 22, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Paulo Fox’s predictions tomorrow, October 23, 2023: Gemini, Capricorn, Libra, Leo

October 22, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The secret of the three stars that disappeared into thin air, a cosmic mystery

October 22, 2023 Karen Hines