Superbonus, the Apulian law opening credits comes into force

Bari – The law opening up tax credits for businesses is already in force, three days after approval in the Apulian Regional Council. The President of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, today promulgated Regional Law 25. The Region of Puglia intervened to firmly support the system of Apulian companies in difficulty, blocking the mechanism for the transfer of tax credits from “building bonuses”.

The region can now claim tax credits claimed by companies with registered office or operations in the region, through its organizations and subsidiaries. The aim of the law is to help families, freelancers and Apulian businesses in difficulty by blocking the mechanism to replace tax credits with “building bonuses”.

With this legal initiative, the text of the law states that “Given the serious difficulties faced by the region, especially the commercial sector, the circulation of tax credits is encouraged in order to avoid consequences in the employment level of the same sector. By Acquisition”.

“This is a move expected and strongly desired by all operators in the sector, and it will restart construction sites and works that have been banned for a long time in the regional territory,” Emiliano reiterated. “Through this action, we are responsible for supporting Apulian companies that are prisoners of stranded tax debts, avoiding speculation and regulating the transfer of company tax debts,” he commented.