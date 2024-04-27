What is the ideal daily amount of carbohydrates? Know the recommended intake

How many carbohydrates should athletes consume daily?

The question of the correct intake of Carbohydrates It is often a topic in the diet of those who exercise Confusion and misconceptions. Therefore, it is necessary to clarify how much athletes need this important energy source.

The importance of carbohydrates for athletes

According to Dr. Michelangelo Giampietro, expert in nutritional sciences and sports physician A Healthy lifestyle Which includes regular physical activity must include consumption At least 2-3 grams of carbohydrates per pound of body weight is required Per day. This amount increases significantly in athletes who train intensely every day, and who can consume between 6 and 10 grams per kilogram, and up to 12 grams in preparation for long-term competitions.

Meanwhile, consumption Proteins It should be moderate, not exceeding 2 grams per kilogram of desired body weight, which is an amount slightly more than twice the recommended amount for non-athletes. This is because excess can be counterproductive for those who are not training at competitive levels.

Carbohydrates and the Mediterranean diet: a winning combination for athletes

For those who exercise, whether at the amateur or professional level, adopt a diet inspired by… Mediterranean diet It can be especially useful. In fact, this nutritional model is able to meet the nutritional needs of athletes, providing a balanced amount of carbohydrates, proteins and fats, as well as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, essential for excellent athletic performance and good post-exercise recovery.

Dr. Giampietro stresses that every diet should be customized Individual physical characteristicsgarlic Specific training programs And for Competitive obligations Programmed. In general, however, the ideal diet for those who exercise regularly should ensure a carbohydrate intake of between 55% and 60% of total daily energy, equivalent to 6-10 grams per kilogram of desired body weight.

When and how to consume carbohydrates?

Carbohydrate intake should be strategic: before exercise to maximize glycogen stores, while maintaining energy and preventing muscle glycogen depletion, and afterwards to promote energy recovery and rebuild muscle glycogen. This approach helps improve performance and speed up the recovery process, which are important elements for every athlete.

In conclusion, understanding the role and optimal amount of carbohydrates in an athlete's diet is essential to maximize athletic performance and maintain good health. Adopting a dietary model such as the Mediterranean model can help achieve these goals, ensuring a balanced intake of all necessary nutrients.