US gasoline prices fall for 70 consecutive days: record since 2015

(Telephorsa) – I Gasoline prices in the US have fallen for 70 consecutive days, marking the longest decline since January 2015. Pump prices averaged $3.892 a gallon as of Aug. 23, well below the record high reached on Aug. 23, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) data. $5,016 a gallon on June 14. According to the association, continued declines are explained Falling world oil prices This was recorded in the last few weeks Ordinary domestic demand “Motorists are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 lower than they were in mid-June,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesman for AAA. We need to keep an eye on the weather when it comes to hurricane season. These storms could affect prices by shutting down oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and affecting major offshore refineries.

And, according to AAA, drivers contribute “significant changes” in their behavior To deal with high pump prices. In a recent survey, nearly two-thirds of American adults say they have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. The first two drivers have changed to compensate for higher gas prices Drive less and reschedule commissions.

The national average of $3,892 a gallon is 49 cents lower than a month ago. 73 cents higher than a year ago.