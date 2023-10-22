October 22, 2023

Viral video and angry fans

Mirabelle Hunt October 22, 2023

Alianza Lima defender Carlos Zambrano ended up in the middle of the storm after a video of him dancing without restrictions went viral.

Editorial Board Sunday 22 October 2023, 6.37pm

Daring ballet, dollars and online nudity, Carlos ZambranoThe defender of Alianza Lima, a Peruvian football club, found the perfect way to end up in the storm. During his girlfriend’s birthday, he did a striptease in a nightclub with guests who immortalized him on their mobile phones and made the video go viral. In an instant, Zambrano ended up in a mess, as his fans attacked him.

Fans attacked Zambrano

Alianza Lima’s supporters did not like it at all How Zambrano spent the evening after the 0-0 draw Against ADT. The draw did not allow Alianza to reach the top of the tournament, but rather fell to third place. A sudden stop at a crucial moment in the tournament, but that did not stop Zambrano from celebrating, dancing and having fun at the party.

