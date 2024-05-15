Eyelid twitching: Here you should worry and go to the doctor quickly

An eye twitch is an involuntary, abnormal blinking of the eyelid: here are its causes and when to worry

Eye twitching is a common problem, and for most people it is just a minor, fleeting annoyance. usually It’s a sign that you need sleep, less caffeine, or some rest to relax. But if it starts to affect your vision or interfere with your usual activities, it could be more serious.

In many cases, eye twitching is normal and something everyone experiences. But sometimes It may be a symptom of a problem that requires medical attention. The main way to solve this condition is to determine the exact cause of eyelid tremor.

What causes eyelid twitching: Experts warn when to be careful

It is a common cause of eyelid tremor Eye muscle. This condition is benign and does not lead to other problems. Ocular myopia can be caused by fatigue, excessive caffeine intake, or stress. One cause of persistent and recurrent eye twitches is a condition called benign essential blepharospasm. The latter occurs when both eyes close or twitch at the same time. Researchers aren’t sure what causes this, but it can cause problems in the muscle groups around the eyes.

Scarcely, Many nervous system problems can cause eye twitching. These include:

Parkinson’s disease sibling

Brain damage due to inflammation or stroke

Reaction to certain mental health medications

Syndrome de Mig

Multiple sclerosis

Half face spasm

Bell’s palsy

These health conditions usually have other symptoms as well. A history of head injury may increase the risk of eye twitching. You may also be at higher risk if the problem already runs in your family or if you have used certain mental health medications. Contractions vary greatly in intensity and frequency.

For some people, these symptoms may appear every few seconds, while for others they may appear much less frequently. In some individuals, Eye spasms occur more often and last longer over time. In many other cases, symptoms disappear and do not return.

Other things can make symptoms more likely. These include:

fatigue (fatigue)

exhaustion

Strong lights

Guide

Caffeine

Eye irritation from another cause

Often, the diagnosis will be made by a health care professional who specializes in the eyes (ophthalmologist). Getting more rest and reducing caffeine intake may help relieve symptoms.