Spalletti offered, the response spread quickly

The start of the European Championship is getting closer and closer, but the Italian coach Luciano Spalletti He keeps getting questions about his former team Naples. “Did you leave Naples for fear of what you conquered? We in Naples had everything to follow what we won. We must realize many things. I love everyone, I forgive everyone, but I do not forget.”: This is what the Technical Commissioner commented in recent days at the Global Meeting on Human Fraternity (full words here). The question about Naples also came to Spalletti at the presentation of the new FIGC OTT channel “Vivo Azzurro TV”.