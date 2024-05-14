Spalletti offered, the response spread quickly

The start of the European Championship is getting closer and closer, but the Italian coach Luciano Spalletti He keeps getting questions about his former team Naples. “Did you leave Naples for fear of what you conquered? We in Naples had everything to follow what we won. We must realize many things. I love everyone, I forgive everyone, but I do not forget.”: This is what the Technical Commissioner commented in recent days at the Global Meeting on Human Fraternity (full words here). The question about Naples also came to Spalletti at the presentation of the new FIGC OTT channel “Vivo Azzurro TV”.
Spalletti and the unanswered question about Napoli
The journalists asked the technical commissioner about the team Calzone At the end of the event. Spalletti was asked “Do you feel sorry for Naples?”. The coach pretends not to understand by repeating “a nail?” Several times even a gap occurred between journalists and Leave. The coach had also answered questions regarding Europe a short while ago: “We always have this window open for the passion that football generates in Italy. I am there trying to improve this call. It is 70-80% done, but there is 20% ready to embrace those who want to be part of it” (Whoever completed the word).
