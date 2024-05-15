He “declined his last name” and chose one in honor of his mother, Katie Holmes

Suri, the daughter of the “Mission: Impossible” actor from Katie Holmes, has decided to make her debut on stage without her father’s surname: “She doesn’t want to depend on him for anything, because he no longer exists for her.”

Evolution in reckless life Tom Cruise. Suri, daughter of the Mission: Impossible actor Katy Holmes, He celebrated his coming of age in his father’s absence within a week and so decided to give up his title and choice His mother’s middle name As a nickname for his professional career: Syrian Noel. Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter in ten years.

The new identity appeared on posters for the musical

Not Suri Cruise, but Suri Noel. This would be the name of the girl who decided to debut in a musical organized by her school’s theater course, the final audition before completing her studies in high school. As reported by gossip columnists, Insiders at TMZ, Suri is no longer in contact with her father, who would have agreed to cover the family’s college expenses, including all the extras. But she doesn’t want to hear about him anymore.

Relations with his father deteriorated

After the divorce between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri voluntarily decided to lose contact with her father. According to TMZ, Suri was struggling to come to terms with what her mother had to endure in the past, including pressure from people close to her father. “He calls her, but she doesn’t answer,” the Daily Mail wrote, “because he doesn’t exist for Katie or Suri, and she doesn’t want to depend on him for anything, because he doesn’t exist for her anymore.” That’s why he would choose to adopt his mother’s middle name. , permanently moving away from this burdensome title. Relations began to deteriorate in 2013, and since then the star has been paying $400,000 a month in alimony, and the agreement signed with the divorce also eliminates a blue character for the actor, who continues his success at the box office around the world.