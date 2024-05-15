YouTube bans many users: you risk ending up on the blacklist and not being able to use it anymore

YouTube bans several users from its platform: the situation is serious. What is this choice due to?

It is used by many users Youtube in this time. This is one of the best sites out there. Its contents cannot be missed as it entertains us all. But if there has been no cause for complaint so far, the situation may now change forever. There’s something very strange happening on YouTube. No one ever thought they would see him.

YouTube has moved in a certain way recently. That is, it blocks users who do not see ads. Specifically, they in turn block them so they don’t see them. This led to the platform making radical decisions. Users who do not watch videos without accepting ads (or signing up for a subscription if applicable) may be penalized.

Users banned on YouTube forever: what happens

But why did he act this way? There is only one reason and that is profit. Sponsors and advertisers are the main source of income for the platform. Ad blockers can seriously jeopardize this revenue. This means that YouTube cannot allow this situation to go forward. Intervening and stopping them before it is too late is very important. This is a circumstance he cannot avoid.

At this point YouTube’s new “rules” come into effect. Those using ad blockers will have to watch the ad and then access the video. Alternatively, they can choose the premium service, which allows them to remove ads on the platform. The selection will be made solely and exclusively by the relevant user. However, the measures remain strict and almost force the ad blocker to opt in.

Many people on the web seemed upset by this choice on YouTube’s part. However, others understood the needs. It is currently not possible to know whether this situation will be permanently resolved. But it is certain that A A dangerous moment for the platform and for those who have always used an ad blocker. We’ll see how things change in the future. For now, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope things go well. Let’s stay up to date so you don’t miss any important news.