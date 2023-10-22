Nong, the new Pogba promoted by Allegri. Monteiro compared him to Davids

Turin – In the Juventus With the promise of playing as a midfielder: this is how Matteo Tognozzi defeated rivals Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Milan in the summer of 2021 by bringing the then sixteen-year-old to Turin for 200,000 euros. Joseph Nong Bwindi That’s in youth teamsAnderlecht He played as a centre-back because Vincent Kompany, the first-team coach, considered him his heir and suggested moving him to the back line. But Joseph feels like a midfielder, like his idol Pogba, and in Turin he was satisfied: he joined the Bidone under-17 team and made two appearances in Bonatti’s spring, moving to Primavera with Montero last season and to Next Gen this year. Until he stepped into the first team, he was promoted by Massimiliano Allegri in the absence of Pogba and Fagioli and waiting for the January transfer window.
Montero’s words
Strong physique, right foot and pure talent, Nong Bwindi The Gold Line of the 2005 class is completed with Hoisin And Yildiz. In terms of the movements they resemble Pogba, Montero Instead he compares it to davids. “He could become the Edgar of the future, I even showed him the videos». Joseph prefers to play as a midfielder, but his flexibility is one of his strengths: he can play as a central midfielder but also a few meters forward. Quick in difficult situations, does not ignore difficult plays, supported by an excellent technical background, establishing himself as a leader in his vision of the game and his ability to change the course of a match.
