Camila Giorgi’s lawyers confirm: “There is no intention to escape responsibility.”

The tennis player will return to Italy soon. The two lawyers add water to the fire after the recent rumors about the disappearance of the tennis player.

“There is no intention of escaping responsibility. Camilla will return to Italy soon.” So the lawyers Federico Marini and Cristian Carmelo Nicotra, Camila Giorgi’s lawyers, said in a memorandum.

“Removal from the Calenzano residence is temporary due to differences of opinion within the family, and the desire to take a pause to determine how to plan your life after giving up competitive activity.They explained.

The tennis player’s lawyers also added that her withdrawal from competitive events has nothing to do with the matter linked to the GdF investigations.

“This is actually a decision that was made several months ago, because after Covid Camilla contemplated gradually slowing down, she had difficulty dealing with the pressures of competitive activity. -They explain again-.

The lawyers concluded: “In any case, Camilla will soon return to Italy and will be able to provide all the necessary clarifications, also through her lawyers, in the relevant offices.”