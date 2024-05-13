May 13, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Camila Giorgi’s lawyers confirm: “There is no intention to escape responsibility.”

Camila Giorgi’s lawyers confirm: “There is no intention to escape responsibility.”

Mirabelle Hunt May 13, 2024 1 min read

The tennis player will return to Italy soon. The two lawyers add water to the fire after the recent rumors about the disappearance of the tennis player.

“There is no intention of escaping responsibility. Camilla will return to Italy soon.” So the lawyers Federico Marini and Cristian Carmelo Nicotra, Camila Giorgi’s lawyers, said in a memorandum.

Removal from the Calenzano residence is temporary due to differences of opinion within the family, and the desire to take a pause to determine how to plan your life after giving up competitive activity.They explained.

The tennis player’s lawyers also added that her withdrawal from competitive events has nothing to do with the matter linked to the GdF investigations.

This is actually a decision that was made several months ago, because after Covid Camilla contemplated gradually slowing down, she had difficulty dealing with the pressures of competitive activity. -They explain again-.

The lawyers concluded: “In any case, Camilla will soon return to Italy and will be able to provide all the necessary clarifications, also through her lawyers, in the relevant offices.”

See also  Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome visits Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Milan, Messina: “Trento deserves it, so it’s difficult to win the series…”

May 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Juventus and Bologna in the Champions League, mathematical certainty thanks to Atalanta

May 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The 480 thousand euros seized, withdrawal, escape (abroad): Camila Giorgi and the problems with the tax authorities

May 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Camila Giorgi’s lawyers confirm: “There is no intention to escape responsibility.”

May 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Helldivers 2 banned in three more European countries: CEO explains what’s happening

May 13, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Widespread bad weather in the north with strong thunderstorms and hail until Friday, sun and summer heat in the center and south.

May 13, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Household income, OECD denies Meloni: No record growth

May 13, 2024 Karen Hines