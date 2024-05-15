Economic agenda for May 16, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Fetsimibe: I hope (2.30pm; also Action Plan 2024/2026); hump (Released before the opening of Piazza Affari).

Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements

Oba

An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Spain

Issuance Government bonds maturing in 2027, 2029 and 2042. The amount ranges between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.

France

Issuance Government bonds maturing in 2027, 2029 and 2030 (anvils). The amount ranges between 10.5 and 12 billion euros.

My quarter

Europe

Deutsche Telekom (Germany, first quarter 2024)

(Germany, first quarter 2024) Siemens (Germany, second quarter 2023/2024)

United State

Baidu (1Q 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(1Q 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Deere & Co (Q2 2023/2024 – Release before Wall Street opens)

(Q2 2023/2024 – Release before Wall Street opens) Walmart (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street opens)

(Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street opens) Applied materials (Q2 2023/2024 – release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Italy

Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +1.0% YoY (preliminary).

(Final) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +1.0% YoY (preliminary). Guide for Consumer prices (Final) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +0.9% YoY (preliminary).

(Final) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +0.9% YoY (preliminary). Trade balance (Total) in March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: €4.8 billion.

Japan

Bill (Tentatively) starting Q1 2024 (or 01.50). Consensus: -0.4% t/t; -1.5% T/A.

(Tentatively) starting Q1 2024 (or 01.50). Consensus: -0.4% t/t; -1.5% T/A. Industrial production (Final) in March 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: +3.8% mo/m (preliminary)

United State

Building permits In April 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 1.49 million.

In April 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 1.49 million. New residential construction sites In April 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 1.41 million.

In April 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 1.41 million. index Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 12.0.

In May 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 12.0. Guide for Import prices Until April 2024 (14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.

Until April 2024 (14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m. Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 220 miles.

(raw 14.30). Consensus: 220 miles. Use of production capacity In April 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.4%.

In April 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.4%. Industrial production Until April 2024 (at 15.15). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.



