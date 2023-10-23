October 23, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italy is the world’s largest producer of pasta, producing 3.6 million tons annually. The sector is worth 7 billion euros

Italy is the world’s largest producer of pasta, producing 3.6 million tons annually. The sector is worth 7 billion euros

Mirabelle Hunt October 23, 2023 1 min read

Rome – on the occasion of World Pasta DayWorld Pasta Day is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25. Italian Food Federation and Ipo – International Pasta Organization It issued a series of statements related to the pasta sector.

In 2022, global pasta production approached 17 million tons (+1.8% in 2021). Italy is the world’s leading producer of pasta with 3.6 million tons (+3.2% in 2021) and a turnover of approximately 7 billion euros (+24.3% in 2021). Moreover, the Korean Peninsula once again asserts itself as the country with the highest amount of noodles eaten, with a per capita consumption of noodles reaching 23 kg per year. Followed by Tunisia (17 kg per capita) and Venezuela (12 kg).

As for exports, the share of exports has tripled what it was 25 years ago and is reaching 2.3 million tons Shipped across borders. Overall, 62.7% of Italian production goes abroad. Key destinations include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Japan, which overall purchase approximately 58% of Italian pasta exports. Emerging markets include Saudi Arabia (+51%), Poland (+25%) and Canada (+20%).

Regarding the trends that will characterize this sector in the future, the analysis highlights that for 59% of Italians, pasta will increasingly be made using… New types of flour or alternative ingredientswill be distributed in More environmental or biodegradable packaging (52.6%) and with New formulas (35.4%).




See also  Swimming, the only Italian men's victories in the world championships? European problem... - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Viral video and angry fans

October 22, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Nong, the new Pogba promoted by Allegri. Monteiro compared him to Davids

October 22, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Lazio, Inter, Napoli and Formula 1: the latest

October 22, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Italy is the world’s largest producer of pasta, producing 3.6 million tons annually. The sector is worth 7 billion euros

October 23, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The PC requirements for Alan Wake II are nightmarish

October 23, 2023 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Voting will be held on October 22 and 23

October 23, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Mobile Rewards, bad news for those who decide to use them in 2024

October 23, 2023 Karen Hines