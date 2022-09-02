September 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Venice 79, the star's look on the red carpet

Venice 79, the star’s look on the red carpet

Lorelei Reese September 2, 2022 2 min read

Evening of the second day

there cinema gallery from Venice It is the magical event that officially marks the end of summer. No more bikinis and dresses, the stars are transitioning to gorgeous evening looks. The keyword on the film festival red carpet is often “excitement,” a mood that VIPs also embrace in the 2022 edition. However, there’s no shortage of more elegant and timeless performances. It is clear that for clothes, jewelry and shoes, there are only the best brands. Here are the details of what celebrities wear Venice 79.

early evening

Stars on the red carpet in Venice 79
Rossio Munoz Morales in Giorgio Armani Privé

Black dominates the red carpet for the opening Venice 79It has a few colours. Julian MooreThe jury chairwoman shows off her sequin-covered legs in her signature outfit Valentino. Jewel decoration on the dress Gucci also for Judy Turner Smith, who opts for an extra-deep neckline and bright green gloves. godmother Rossio Munoz Morales Plays with two tones of Giorgio Armani Privé. Matilda Giuli And the Melanie Lauren Choose delicate shades of pink and powder while Alessandra Ambrosio She is a singer in fuchsia Ermanno Cervino. But the most daring look is that Mariacarla Bosconomore attractive than ever in the Jean Paul Gaultier (you found it over here).

second evening

Stars on the red carpet in Venice 79
Moschino for Georgia Soleri

The divine searches for the stars a Venice 79. With a dress, all cradles and crystals in it Dolce & Gabbana Rossio Munoz Morales It looks like something from the 1930s. A mischievous niche and an important gap for Paola Toranifiery in it Tony Ward. They focus on the equally sexy neckline Julian Moore who – which Georgia Soleri. I choose a long dress before Giorgio Armani Privéwhile the second, in Moschino, The choice of pants. To stay on the topic of influencers and flowers Natalia Paragoni And the effect of shields Elisa Maino awesome in Alberta Ferretti. And then there Georgina Rodriguezshowing legs and tattoos (a look).

See also  Sisters Selassie outside the tale and any show? Who will be there from GF Vip

Crush the star’s looks on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in gallery.

Related Posts


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

there he is! Finally, the first pictures of Mathilde Brandy with her new partner: the look

September 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Jerry Scotty reveals: “They didn’t let me do anything!”

September 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Plot, previews, when on air

September 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

At the end of the week, what a blow! Between Saturday and Sunday, a new Atlantic disturbance hit at least half of Italy »ILMETEO.it

September 2, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Summer time all year round versus expensive energy: this is how much we save

September 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Venice 79, the star’s look on the red carpet

September 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sundial 2022 will it be the last change to save energy? Italy decision, exact date »ILMETEO.it

September 2, 2022 Karen Hines