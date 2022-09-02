Venice 79, the star’s look on the red carpet

there cinema gallery from Venice It is the magical event that officially marks the end of summer. No more bikinis and dresses, the stars are transitioning to gorgeous evening looks. The keyword on the film festival red carpet is often “excitement,” a mood that VIPs also embrace in the 2022 edition. However, there’s no shortage of more elegant and timeless performances. It is clear that for clothes, jewelry and shoes, there are only the best brands. Here are the details of what celebrities wear Venice 79.

early evening

Black dominates the red carpet for the opening Venice 79It has a few colours. Julian MooreThe jury chairwoman shows off her sequin-covered legs in her signature outfit Valentino. Jewel decoration on the dress Gucci also for Judy Turner Smith, who opts for an extra-deep neckline and bright green gloves. godmother Rossio Munoz Morales Plays with two tones of Giorgio Armani Privé. Matilda Giuli And the Melanie Lauren Choose delicate shades of pink and powder while Alessandra Ambrosio She is a singer in fuchsia Ermanno Cervino. But the most daring look is that Mariacarla Bosconomore attractive than ever in the Jean Paul Gaultier (you found it over here).

second evening

The divine searches for the stars a Venice 79. With a dress, all cradles and crystals in it Dolce & Gabbana Rossio Munoz Morales It looks like something from the 1930s. A mischievous niche and an important gap for Paola Toranifiery in it Tony Ward. They focus on the equally sexy neckline Julian Moore who – which Georgia Soleri. I choose a long dress before Giorgio Armani Privéwhile the second, in Moschino, The choice of pants. To stay on the topic of influencers and flowers Natalia Paragoni And the effect of shields Elisa Maino awesome in Alberta Ferretti. And then there Georgina Rodriguezshowing legs and tattoos (a look).

Crush the star’s looks on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in gallery.

