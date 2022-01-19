Ricciarelli is furious and Soleil reacts like this behind her: Funweek

In Big Brother Vip, an exhilarating moment is staged where Soleil Sorge teases Katia Ricciarelli: Here’s what happened

Big Brother organized Vip A very funny curtain ah Until a moment Sulli makes fun of Katia Ricciarelli. But what happened between the contestants on Mediaset’s reality show? And why not The scenes drive the fans crazy To the extent that it instantly spreads among viewers of the program?

In GF Vip Soleil he mocks Katia Ricciarelli behind her, making viewers of the Mediaset reality show go crazy. Image source: Courtesy of Endemol Shine Italy . Press Office

GF Vip: Soleil mocks Katia Ricciarelli behind her

Let’s go in order. In the home of the GF Vip, Soleil Sorge, Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Bacciano They were gleefully joking in the bathroom, turning each other on in a rowdy moment that angered Katya.

“No guys, you disappointed me – Ricciarelli started – You can enjoy without stepping up“.

So Solil has it He hugs her, gives her a reason and pushes her away by my other roommates. But the best part happened right after that. former suitor U&D Yes he is Placed directly behind the sopranowho continued the lecture to Sophie and Alessandro, saying in a solemn tone:When it deteriorates, it also disturbs those who see you at home, believe me…”

Sulli shouted behind Katia,You have no limits! “, but at the same time He started taunting Katia Ricciarelli (invisible) with funny gestures and ignoring.

Sulli behind Ricciarelli: “I’m starting to have fun”

“But if it was Sully who started it”Sophie shouted. “The fun has begun – Sulli’s reply – I’ve fallen“.

In the meantime, however, the Video where Sulli makes fun of Katia Ricciarelli in GF Vip Go instantly across the web, where there are many viewers glorificationHate rides against the sopranos. However, other fans have degrades Sorge position. Which side are you on?

