USA, Bossio and McKinney called up to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

November 5, 2021

Weston McKennie

Mirabelle Hunt November 4, 2021 1 min read

Weston McKinney – Photography by Antonio Friuli

There will also be Gianluca Pusio and Weston McKinney on the US national team Who will challenge Mexico and Jamaica in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar. The Venice and Juventus midfielders have been called up by Greg Berhalter, the USA coach, for the two matches scheduled for November 12 in Cincinnati (against the Mexicans) and on the 16th in Kingston (against the Jamaicans). Below is the full list of players called up by the Stars and Stripes coach.

goalkeepers: Johnson (New York City FC), Stephen (Manchester City), M Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: Cannon (Boavista), Mackenzie (Genk), C Richards (Hoffenheim), Robinson (Fulham), M Robinson (Atlanta United), Scully (Mönchengladbach), Vines (Anversa), Yadlin (Galatasaray), Zimmermann (Nashville).
Midfielders: Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Adams (Leipzig), Bossio (Venice), Letgate (LA Galaxy), McKinney (Juventus), Musa (Valencia), Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Attackers: Aaronson (Salzburg), Areola (DC United), J Ferreira (FC Dallas), Pepe (FC Dallas), Pulisic (Chelsea), and Weah (Lille).

