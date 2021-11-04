Sky-Inter, Parilla renewal: signing and announcement tomorrow. Brozovic, a miracle is needed

They announced from the satellite channel the arrival of Nicolo’s extension but there is great caution about the Croatian signing

stretcherSigned tomorrow and the renewal announcement will arrive tomorrow. These are the times that Sky had dictated to extend the Italian midfielder that Ausilio had virtually announced before the match against Sheriff. Too much caution instead about partner renewal, Marcelo Brozovic. The two are very close to the pitch and have been leading the Nerazzurri since 2019. No Inter player can take into account the idea that the two could part ways.

But the Nerazzurri d. Piero AusilioNo partiality was taken in the renewal, not even the player made any promises. His contract expires in June 2022 and he continues to respond with “let’s see” when asked if he will sign. Satellite channel correspondents say renewal is difficult.

“Things in Brozovic are a little more complicated, even more complicated. Because it’s about to end. We need a miracle from the club. It wasn’t easy to get Lautaro as a renewal but in the end the coaches succeeded. Brozovic will try too. To the end, but it’s a complicated path “, Matteo Barzaghi explained. Obviously, the distance between supply and demand is wide. In the coming days, from what Ausilio said, the club will meet with the accompanying delegation.

