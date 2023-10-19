Sculpture is the protagonist in Milan

Up to fifty artists and galleries gather at Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan for two days dedicated to sculpture: the Milano Scultura exhibition takes place from 20 to 22 October. Directed by Ilaria Centola and curated by Valerio Dehu, the exhibition presents itself not only as a hybrid between an art gallery and an exhibition project, but above all as a cultural center targeting a heterogeneous audience (and not composed only of “insiders”). The fair dedicated to sculpture in Milan Now in its seventh edition, Milano Scultura is the only Italian fair dedicated exclusively to the plastic arts. This year’s program features exhibitions, performances and installations in Ex Cisterne and (new for this edition) in outdoor environments, with monumental sculptures welcoming the visitor. Two solo exhibitions are also scheduled: “Imaginary Self-Portraits” by Henri Beaufort, fascinated by the psychological effects of the human face; and Trasparenze by Quirino Cipolla, which displays the fading of the human figure. There is also a performance space with Ernesto Giannini and his project Embryo; Or Derry by Gloria Campriani; and Giovanna Lacidra, who leads in What is Love? If I know what love is, it’s because of you. There is also an extensive program of conversations with journalists, curators and academics, aiming to bring the public closer to the topics of sculpture and public art. Sculpture – which is always evolving and often opening up to different but adjacent fields, think of public art or urban planning, through collaborations and always new connections: sculpture is not just a decoration, but also an art form that comes into direct relationship with the lives of citizens,” she declared. Director Ilaria Centola. In fact, the event goes beyond the boundaries of Fabbrica del Vapore by starting a collaboration with the association of environmental scientists Phoresta, which will measure the carbon dioxide produced by the organization. The emissions will then be offset by planting trees necessary to offset the pollution.

[Immagine in apertura: Silvia Trappa, Sibylla, 2022, cartapesta, ferro e teca]