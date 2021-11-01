November 2, 2021

US, Supreme Court opens to stop Texas anti-abortion law

Noah French November 1, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court wants to stop the new abortion law passed in Texas. Judges welcomed the opportunity to appeal at the local and state levels. The decision was made after a three-hour discussion.

This does not mean that the most stringent law passed in the United States prohibiting abortion after six weeks will automatically be prevented, but abortion clinics are allowed to take the case to local courts.

The Supreme Court’s note refers to a tax change with a 5 to 4 vote, allowing judges to pass the law into force in September.

