Today Clear, Wednesday 3 thundershowers, Thursday 4 showers and clear weather ILMETEO.it

Rome Weather Forecast

Rome, Tuesday 2 NovemberTemperatures of 15 to 20 C, day characterized by adequate sunlight. In detail, the sunlight is diffused in the morning and afternoon, and the clouds scatter in the evening. Today the maximum will be 20 C at 12 noon and the minimum will be 15 ° C at 11 pm. Moderate to strong winds of 28 to 33 km / hr in the morning and afternoon and 16- to 23 km / hr in the evening from west-southwest. The highest solar intensity is 12 with a UV value of 3.3 equivalent to 604W / m2.

Wednesday, November 3rdDay characterized by rain or thundershowers, temperatures between 15 and 19 C. In detail, there will be showers or thundershowers in the morning and afternoon, followed by thunderstorms in the evening. The maximum temperature will be 19 ° C at 11 pm tomorrow, the minimum at 15 ° C at 3 am, the minimum frost at 2380 m at midnight and the minimum at 2300 m at 3 pm. The wind is blowing. Be moderate from the south throughout the day with an intensity of about 32 km / h. At 1 p.m., visibility is very low at 3760 m. The highest solar intensity will be at 11 a.m. with a UV value of 0.1 equivalent to 74W / m2.

Thursday, November 4th: Day 14 ° C, maximum 19 C, marked by intermittent rainfall and bright letters. Widespread rain especially in the morning, scattered clouds in the afternoon, clear sky in the evening. The maximum temperature will be 19 ° C at midnight during the day, the minimum temperature will be 14 ° C at 11 pm, the minimum frost will be 2230 m at 14, C and the minimum snow level will be 1950 m. It will be moderate at 18km / h in the morning and weak in the afternoon and 10km / h weakly from the southwest in the evening. The minimum visibility will be 6pm and 2150m. The highest solar intensity will be at 2 pm with a UV value of 1 equal to 335W / m2.

Friday, November 5th: Day characterized by cloudy or cloudy skies with a minimum temperature of 12 C and a maximum of 19 C. In particular, there will be enough sunlight in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, and cloudy skies in the evening. The maximum temperature during the day will be recorded at 2 pm and the minimum will be 19 ° C and the minimum will be 12 C. The highest solar intensity is 12 with a UV value of 3.1 equivalent to 585W / m2.

