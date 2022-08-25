US Open 2022, CDC Doesn’t Change Rules, Rules Out Novak Djokovic From Slam – OA Sport

New confirmation. Today he will go on stage Draw for the US Open Tennis 2022 US Open scoreboards. The last Grand Slam of this year will be formed and the Serbian Novak Djokovicexcept for very unexpected setbacks, there will not be.

The citizen of Belgrade was hoping a few days ago that he would be Center for Disease Control (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), Restriction measures have been eased for those who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

However, according to the latest update on the guidelines for foreign nationals from other countries, it has been clarified Vaccination request to enter the states, which Nol does not have in the current state of things.

US Open further and further Novak Djokovic: the latest developments

“Non-US citizens are required to show evidence of complete first-cycle vaccination in Covid-19 before boarding a plane to the USIt is specified in the document.

The CDC has updated its international travel advisory and there is no change. As expected, Novak Djokovic did not participate in the 2022 US Open. pic.twitter.com/trkKLAsasS – Ricky Damon August 25 2022

This, in fact, puts an end to Djokovic’s hopes of playing the Major, to abandon the second Grand Slam tournament in 2022 after what happened in the Australian Open. It should have been a Serbian Classifier #5which in this case should be Norwegian Casper RoadWhile the other Serbian Miomir Kikmanovic Workbook will become #32.

Photo: La Presse